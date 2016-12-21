Nokia sues Apple for infringing technology patents

Finland’s Nokia Corp said on Wednesday it had sued Apple Inc, accusing the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents.
Apple sued Acacia Research Corp and Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc on Tuesday, accusing them of colluding with Nokia to extract and extort exorbitant revenues unfairly and anticompetitively from Apple.
Nokia’s lawsuits, filed in courts in Dusseldorf, Mannheim and Munich, Germany and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, cover patents for displays, user interfaces, software, antennas, chipsets and video coding.
“Since agreeing a license covering some patents from the Nokia Technologies portfolio in 2011, Apple has declined subsequent offers made by Nokia to license other of its patented inventions which are used by many of Apple’s products,” Nokia said in a statement.
Apple and Acacia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. – Reuters
