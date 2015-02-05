MugabeFalls hashtag hits Twitter

As Zimbabwe’s government defends President Robert Mugabe’s much-publicised fall. Twitterverse came alive with memes taking a swipe of the president’s tumble which has been blamed on “a hump on the carpet”.

Mugabe, 90, tripped and fell as he descended steps at Harare International Airport Wednesday on his return from an African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, prompting a flurry of international headlines.