Standard Chartered plans finger-print and voice biometrics technology in Zimbabwe

30th August 2016 Staff Reporter Banking & Finance, Technology 21

LONDON – Standard Chartered is looking to roll out a range of fingerprint and voice biometric technologies across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The move will enable some 5 million customers to access their bank account balances, cards and investments using their fingerprints or voices as identifiers.

Touch login is already up and running in Singapore, the UAE and India, and will launch in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan and Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe by end-2016.

The bank is also looking to introduce voice biometric technology for phone banking services in India and the UAE by the close of the year. The tech captures the physical and behavioural characteristics of clients’ voices, which Standard Chartered says are as unique as fingerprints.

The bank announced last year that it planned to invest $1.5 billion in new technology over three years.

In early-2016, it launched its ‘Retail Workbench’ bank-on-an-iPad tool in Singapore, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, the UAE, Kenya and Nigeria. The initiative enables customers to open an account in any location.

