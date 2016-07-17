WhatsApp exposes affair: Man cheats with uncle’s wife

A LEAKED romantic WhatsApp conversation has exposed a city man’s illicit affair with his uncle’s wife.
Cleophas Mabvanure of Warren Park D is now at odds with his South Africa based uncle Tinashe Matongo after proposing love to the latter’s wife Tracy Matongo.
Prior to the discovery, says Matongo, Tracy and Cleophas were caught last year and warned of their behaviour.
“My brother what pains me most is that when I first caught them late last year, we sat down as a family and tried to resolve the issue and both parties agreed that they were cheating on me and asked for forgiveness,” said Tinashe.
“I forgave them but they didn’t repent as they kept on cheating on me until I discovered some romantic messages from Cleophas asking my wife to send him pictures of her privates.
“He was even calling my wife ‘honey’ and to make matters worse, my nephew was the one who was the go between when I got married to Tracy but little did I know that he had feelings for her.”
Tinashe said what worried him most was suspicion he had considering the distance between them.
“The two are based in Zimbabwe and I am based here in Durban, South Africa which gives me sleepless nights because I don’t know what will be happening between them.
“I didn’t want to divorce her for the sake of our children plus I didn’t want my children to know about this since they are grown-ups.
“I am kindly asking you to stop publishing this story until I tell my first son who is 18 years old because I don’t want this to affect him too.
“I didn’t reveal it to anyone because I wanted to protect my children,” he added.
When H-Metro sought Cleophas’ comment, he was not responding to give his side of the story while Tracy’s phone went unanswered.
