Makandiwa Sunday sermon on Mugabe goes viral on social media

The leader of one of the biggest churches in Zimbabwe, prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, has launched an astonishing attack on President Robert Mugabe’s government.

By Brezhnev Malaba

Delivering a Sunday sermon at the United Family International Church in Harare, the charismatic preacher warned the authorities that poverty and repressive policies could trigger civil unrest. Makandiwa spoke out strongly against a recent ban on grocery imports, saying poor families were now being deprived of their only livelihood by a clueless government.

The cleric’s hard-hitting sermon is a marked departure from tradition. His services are attended by several prominent officials of the ruling Zanu-PF, including ministers and legislators.

His no-holds-barred utterances have sparked a firestorm on social media, with stunned Zimbabweans commending his compassion for poor families.

In remarks that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, Makandiwa criticised the government for inflicting violence on last week’s pro-democracy protesters.

“Zimbabweans aren’t asking for teargas. They are asking for bread. Even Jesus said there is no father who can give his child a stone when he is asking for bread,” Makandiwa thundered.

He said “the children of Zimbabwe are erupting like a volcano” and the government could not afford to ignore their suffering.









“The children are bitter and there are certain things we cannot afford to ignore. When I heard of the import ban, I said it should be a joke. I could not imagine learned people sitting down and resolving to ban imports,” said the influential preacher.

Senior officials were unmoved by the economic hardships affecting ordinary citizens, he complained. “Their kids don’t learn in Zimbabwe! Events in Zimbabwe don’t affect them because they are sorted. At the end of the day it’s the ordinary man that suffers,” he said.

The government, he said, had no business banning grocery imports when everyone can see that Zimbabwe’s manufacturing industry has collapsed. He described the ban as a cruel “joke”.

“You cannot promote a product that is non-existent. All this is being done to incite people to revolt. When you (government) meet and conclude your meetings you know that this is a joke. Remove this joke,” Makandiwa added.

The charismatic preacher warned President Mugabe to guard against officials who were angering Zimbabweans in a plot to spark an uprising. “There are people who are after the president. There are people working against him. Our president is in trouble! He is paying people that are working against him,” Makandiwa said.

Unleashing violence on unarmed civilians would precipitate Mugabe’s downfall, said Makandiwa. “Even if you call for a national prayer and you are down on your knees praying they will beat you up so as to incite violence,” said the leading cleric.

Prophet Makandiwa joins a growing list of religious leaders who are speaking out against government policies. One of the proponents of last week’s nationwide strike is a young pastor, Evan Mawarire, who leads the non-partisan #ThisFlag movement.