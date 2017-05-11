Here is how to survive social media blackout in Zimbabwe

Its highly likely that the Zimbabwean Government will at some point block social media.



When that day comes you won’t be able to access Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp. So preparation for a blackout like the one that happened in Uganda is very important if you need to stay informed about whats happening around you. Here is a quick guide to surviving a blackout using a VPN.

What the hell is a VPN??

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. A VPN service links users computer to a server in a country of their choice via encrypted tunnel – for example, a person can appear to be in the U.S., while they actually are in Zimbabwe, and vice versa, simply by choosing a different VPN server location. A VPN service like allows you to substitute your current IP address with the IP address of ..say Sweden so you can connect to Twitter as if you were in Sweden.









A VPN encrypts your data through a secure tunnel before accessing the internet – this protects any sensitive information about your location by hiding your IP address.

A VPN does not keep any logs and uses very powerful encryption to route your online data. This way you can protect yourself from data tracking or cyber attacks and maintain your anonymity on the internet whether you’re using a PC, laptop, smartphone, tablet, gaming consoles or any other device that requires an internet connection.

Here is short list of places you can download free VPN software for your devices.