Wives fight over hubby’s profile pic

A ROW over a social network WhatsApp profile picture yesterday spilled into the courts with a Harare woman, Miriam Dziva, accusing her hubby’s girlfriend, Tamary Sithole, of being in the habit of downloading her (Dziva) husband’s photos using them as her profile pictures as well.

BY NQOBILE NKIWANE



Dziva told the court that she wanted a peace order against Sithole.

“Whenever I put my husband’s picture on my profile Tamary downloads and uses the same as her profile picture too. I want her to be ordered to stop taking my husband’s profile pictures,” she said.

Dziva also told the court that Tamary was in the habit of calling her husband and feeding him with false information.

“She also calls my husband telling him that our child is not his,” she said.

Dziva also pleaded with the court to bar Sithole from attending her in-laws’ family events saying the habit was a threat to her marriage.

“She recently attended my father-in-law’s funeral yet she is not our relative, I also want her to be barred from attending our gatherings,” she said.









In her response Sithole denied being a girlfriend to Dziva’s husband, whom she identified as Shepherd, adding she was actually his first wife.

“I am not a girlfriend, I am actually the first wife and am expecting his child,” Sithole said. “I have never stolen her photos; I just put my husband’s pictures on my profile.”

After listening to the submission by both parties presiding magistrate Gamuchirai Siwardi dismissed Dziva’s application saying she could not stop Sithole from dating her (Dziva) husband. – NewsDay