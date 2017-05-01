Microsoft shares lose ground on sales shortfall

Microsoft’s sales for the fiscal third quarter came in at $20.5bn, lower than expected and down from $21.7bn during the same period a year prior.

The company has been working to revive its fortunes amid a slump in global PC sales, and chief executive Satya Nadella has focused on cloud services and on new products like the HoloLens as future sources of growth.

Microsoft reported earnings per share of 47c, whereas analysts had been expecting earnings of 51c per share, according to S&P Capital IQ. The company’s share price fell more than 5 per cent in after market trading.

One bright spot was Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, Azure, which reported sales up 120 per cent from the year prior on a constant currency basis.









Weakness in the PC market has posed a challenge for Microsoft’s sales of the Windows operating system. Global PC shipments fell 9.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared to a year earlier, according to Gartner.

The company has also been embroiled in the debate over privacy issues in the US. Last week, Microsoft filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Justice, arguing that its practice of issuing secret search warrants to access information stored in the cloud was unconstitutional. – FinGaz