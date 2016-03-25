WhatsApp tips and tricks

The below infographic from Dark Bear Web Solutionsdepicts ways to use various features of Whats App on Android and iPhone which many people are not aware of.
WhatsApp is coming under the spotlight in South Africa where it has over 10 million users, according to research from World Wide Worx.
But this growth has caught the attention of mobile networks Vodacom and MTN whose CEOs last year called for regulation of over-the-top (OTT) services like WhatsApp.
And on Tuesday January 26, Parliament is holding a meeting into OTT service.
What are your top tips when using WhatsApp? Tell us by clicking here.
