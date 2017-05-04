Telecel in national data network upgrade

BULAWAYO,– Zimbabwe’s third largest mobile network operator, Telecel Zimbabwe said it has started upgrading its data network in the country to enhance quality of its coverage.

The network optimisation, which is being conducted in partnership with its network equipment suppliers, will replace low capacity base stations with high capacity ones, and the project has already commenced in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Gweru, Chinhoyi, Karoi and Masvingo.

The upgrades are expected to allow the mobile company to introduce new products with an improved data experience, the company said in a statement.









“Already sites for half of Harare have been replaced in the massive on-going project. The project is expected to be completed for all the targeted areas by end of May this year,” said Telecel Zimbabwe Communications and Branding director, Obert Mandimika.

“We have responded to the increased popularity and consumption of data services by our customers through a national network upgrade which will markedly improve the quality of data coverage,” said Mandimika.

He did not say how much the company was spending on the project. – Source