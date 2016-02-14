Apple to launch new iPhone, iPad in March: 9to5mac

Apple Inc is on target to introduce its next iPhone and iPad models on March 15, and aims to start selling the devices in the same week, technology blog 9to5Mac reported, citing sources.
Apple, which will introduce a new 4-inch iPhone, dubbed the “iPhone 5se”, and a new iPad Air at a launch event, is unlikely to take pre-orders for the new devices, the blog reported.
The technology giant has hit a trough in iPhone demand. The 0.4 percent rise in shipments in the fiscal first quarter was the slowest-ever increase in iPhone sales since the phone was launched in 2007.
The new 4-inch iPhone 5se is designed to spur iPhone hardware upgrades for customer seeking faster devices without upgrading to the far larger iPhone 6s and 6s Plus screen sizes.
Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.
California – Facebook is putting warning labels on graphic videos that members upload and share with friends.
The internet giant will also prevent potentially shocking or upsetting video clips from popping ...
Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator VimpelCom is seeking President Robert Mugabe’s assistance to secure an outstanding $30 million from the sale of its 60 percent shareholding in Telecel Zimbabwe (Telecel).
Telecel ZimbabwePeople ...
South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are finalising their agreement to build an ambitious multibillion hydropower plant to provide cheap electricity to five southern African countries.
The Grand ...
STATE-OWNED mobile phone operator NetOne, currently rocked by a series of scandals, was ripped off about US$100 million in a controversial multi-million-dollar equipment deal with a Chinese technology firm Huawei. ...
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications company, Econet Wireless, has reported a 37 percent decline in after-tax profit in the half year ended 31 August 2016, as revenues continue to decrease in ...
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September. “I am retiring this year,” the 74-year-old singer told a Detroit TV station in […]
