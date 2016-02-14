News Ticker

Apple to launch new iPhone, iPad in March: 9to5mac

14th February 2016 Staff Reporter Technology 1

An iPhone 6S Plus is seen at the Apple retail store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple Inc is on target to introduce its next iPhone and iPad models on March 15, and aims to start selling the devices in the same week, technology blog 9to5Mac reported, citing sources.

An iPhone 6S Plus is seen at the Apple retail store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An iPhone 6S Plus is seen at the Apple retail store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple, which will introduce a new 4-inch iPhone, dubbed the “iPhone 5se”, and a new iPad Air at a launch event, is unlikely to take pre-orders for the new devices, the blog reported.

The technology giant has hit a trough in iPhone demand. The 0.4 percent rise in shipments in the fiscal first quarter was the slowest-ever increase in iPhone sales since the phone was launched in 2007.




The new 4-inch iPhone 5se is designed to spur iPhone hardware upgrades for customer seeking faster devices without upgrading to the far larger iPhone 6s and 6s Plus screen sizes.

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.

Related Posts
Facebook clamps down on graphic content
Facebook clamps down on graphic content
California – Facebook is putting warning labels on graphic videos that members upload and share with friends.   The internet giant will also prevent potentially shocking or upsetting video clips from popping ...
READ MORE
PayPal’s revenue beats estimates as transactions increase
PayPal’s revenue beats estimates as transactions increase
Payment processor PayPal Holdings Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as it added customers and processed more payments and the company said it would buy back up to $2 billion of ...
READ MORE
Opera wins major market share in SA and rest of Africa
Opera wins major market share in SA and rest of Africa
OPERA, the cellphone browser developer and manager, has gained more than 60% of South African market share and more than 70% of African market share in five years. The company is ...
READ MORE
Obama planning digital media career after leaving White House, say reports
Obama planning digital media career after leaving White House, say reports
Outgoing US president Barack Obama is mulling over a career in digital media and is even considering launching his own media company when he leaves the White House, say reports. After ...
READ MORE
Telecel’s VimpelCom seeks Mugabe’s help
Telecel’s VimpelCom seeks Mugabe’s help
Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator VimpelCom is seeking President Robert Mugabe’s assistance to secure an outstanding $30 million from the sale of its 60 percent shareholding in Telecel Zimbabwe (Telecel). Telecel ZimbabwePeople ...
READ MORE
Microsoft’s smart fridge project might soon be able to tell you when you’re out of milk
Microsoft’s smart fridge project might soon be able to tell you when you’re out of milk
Cortana may eventually be able to peek inside your refrigerator following news that Microsoft is bringing its machine learning tech to kitchens. The computer firm is working on a new ...
READ MORE
Moyo savaged for social media defiance after Politburo ban
Moyo savaged for social media defiance after Politburo ban
HARARE - The Zanu-PF Politburo’s ban on the use of social media by members to communicate party issues or denigrate each other is progressive and will help instil discipline in ...
READ MORE
Africa Energy Crisis: Africa’s great energy hope
Africa Energy Crisis: Africa’s great energy hope
South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are finalising their agreement to build an ambitious multibillion hydropower plant to provide cheap electricity to five southern African countries. The Grand ...
READ MORE
Huawei rips off NetOne $100m
Huawei rips off NetOne $100m
STATE-OWNED mobile phone operator NetOne, currently rocked by a series of scandals, was ripped off about US$100 million in a controversial multi-million-dollar equipment deal with a Chinese technology firm Huawei. ...
READ MORE
Econet H1 profit down 37 percent
Econet H1 profit down 37 percent
HARARE,– Zimbabwe’s largest telecommunications company, Econet Wireless, has reported a 37 percent decline in after-tax profit in the half year ended 31 August 2016, as revenues continue to decrease in ...
READ MORE
Facebook clamps down on graphic content
PayPal’s revenue beats estimates as transactions increase
Opera wins major market share in SA and
Obama planning digital media career after leaving White
Telecel’s VimpelCom seeks Mugabe’s help
Microsoft’s smart fridge project might soon be able
Moyo savaged for social media defiance after Politburo
Africa Energy Crisis: Africa’s great energy hope
Huawei rips off NetOne $100m
Econet H1 profit down 37 percent

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News