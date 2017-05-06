News Ticker

Econet market share slips

26th January 2016 Staff Reporter Technology 60

HARARE – The country’s largest mobile telecoms operator Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s market share dropped from 55,5 percent in the second quarter of 2015 to 53, 9 percent in the third quarter, according to the latest Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) quarterly sector performance report.
econet

Econet however maintained market dominance, trailed by state-owned NetOne which gained 2,4 percentage points from the second quarter to 30,7 percent.

And Telecel Zimbabwe’s market share declined from 16,2 percent in the second quarter to 15,4 percent in the third quarter.

Over the review period Zimbabwe’s mobile penetration rate increased by 1,3 percent too reach 92,8percent. This figure represents the active mobile subscribers, whose total came to 12 394 383 subscribers versus the total registered subscribers (both active and inactive) which number 19,054 million.

In respect of active subscriber numbers, Econet had 6 679 million active subscribers, followed by NetOne with 3,8 million and Telecel with 1,913 million.




According the POTRAZ report covering the third quarter of last year, Zimbabwe’s mobile penetration rate rose 1,3 percent to reach 92,8 percent.

The mobile penetration rate basically represents the number of active mobile phone users within a specific population

On the other hand, the country’s internet penetration continues to be low, despite recording a 2,1 percent bump in the third quarter to 46,6 percent.

The stats from POTRAZ suggest that the increase in internet penetration can largely be attributable to LTE rollout from Econet and NetOne.

For instance internet connection via LTE rose by a significant 5424,3 percent during the period under review.

Telcos revenues decline

Notably, the report showed that total revenue generated by the three mobile operators significantly declined by 2,9 percent to $183 million from $188 million recorded in the previous quarter.

Although voice service constituted 60,1 percent of total mobile operator revenues in the third quarter, they failed to push up revenue “due to net-on-net calls which were being offered at discounted promotional rates,” said POTRAZ. -BH24

