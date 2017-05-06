Econet market share slips

HARARE – The country’s largest mobile telecoms operator Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s market share dropped from 55,5 percent in the second quarter of 2015 to 53, 9 percent in the third quarter, according to the latest Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) quarterly sector performance report.
Econet however maintained market dominance, trailed by state-owned NetOne which gained 2,4 percentage points from the second quarter to 30,7 percent.
And Telecel Zimbabwe’s market share declined from 16,2 percent in the second quarter to 15,4 percent in the third quarter.
Over the review period Zimbabwe’s mobile penetration rate increased by 1,3 percent too reach 92,8percent. This figure represents the active mobile subscribers, whose total came to 12 394 383 subscribers versus the total registered subscribers (both active and inactive) which number 19,054 million.
In respect of active subscriber numbers, Econet had 6 679 million active subscribers, followed by NetOne with 3,8 million and Telecel with 1,913 million.
According the POTRAZ report covering the third quarter of last year, Zimbabwe’s mobile penetration rate rose 1,3 percent to reach 92,8 percent.
The mobile penetration rate basically represents the number of active mobile phone users within a specific population
On the other hand, the country’s internet penetration continues to be low, despite recording a 2,1 percent bump in the third quarter to 46,6 percent.
The stats from POTRAZ suggest that the increase in internet penetration can largely be attributable to LTE rollout from Econet and NetOne.
For instance internet connection via LTE rose by a significant 5424,3 percent during the period under review.
Telcos revenues decline
Notably, the report showed that total revenue generated by the three mobile operators significantly declined by 2,9 percent to $183 million from $188 million recorded in the previous quarter.
Although voice service constituted 60,1 percent of total mobile operator revenues in the third quarter, they failed to push up revenue “due to net-on-net calls which were being offered at discounted promotional rates,” said POTRAZ. -BH24
La tentative non la torture.
shauneseei
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
roberto cavalli bedding sale http://www.robertocavallisale.online
Where are some good places to get good free blogger templates?. I know of pyzam but I would like to search others, what are some good sites?.
corteguay martineau catheter mattsson tealeaf sear artastic toboggan illmatic
Rene Caovilla store online http://www.renecaovillastore.online
TY for the useful information! I wouldnt have gotten this myself!
factory coach outlet online http://www.unilorites.com/coach/
ItвЂ™s actually a cool and helpful piece of information. IвЂ™m glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Rexuiz FPS Game
Does anyone know of a good site offering tutorials in customising blogspot/blogger skins? I’m a total novice who doesn’t know anything about HTML. Help!.
Contact us http://thankyoucards.ie/contact.html
I am keen of learning Flash, is there any post associated to Flash, if yes, then please post it, thanks.
Rexuiz FPS Game
It’s good to see this information in your post, i was looking the same but there was not any proper resource, thanx now i have the link which i was looking for my research.
pjs anchorage jacket http://www.buyparajumpers.online
This was a definitely extremely superior publish. In theory I’d like to write like this also getting time and actual effort to make a good piece of writing but what can I say I procrastinate alot and by no means appear to obtain anything done.
north face for sale http://www.northfacesale.online
on le verra que, parmi les quatre types de punition divine mentionnés, trois correspondent précisément dans les deux compositions. Famine et pestilenceoccur à la fois, tandis que les lions et les léopards de l’Epic trouver une bête infects equivalentin. L’épée est pas mentionnée dans l’épopée, mais comme thishad déjà menacé Jérusalem à l’époque de l’itsinclusion prophecys énonciative par Ezéchiel était inévitable. En outre, le fait que Noah shouldbe nommé dans le refrain, comme le premier des trois exemples proverbiales ofrighteousness, montre que Ezéchiel avait le Déluge dans son esprit, andincreases l’importance du parallèle sous-jacent entre son argumentand celle de la poet.1 babylonienne Il peut être ajouté que Ezéchiel hasthrown sa prophétie en forme poétique, et le compteur des deux passagesin babylonien
Thank you so much, wonderful job! This was the thing I needed to get.
vivienne westwood shirt http://www.viviennewestwood.online