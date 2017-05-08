Apple European headquarters briefly evacuated by police

Apple’s European headquarters in Ireland was briefly evacuated on Monday while police searched the premises following a security alert that staff said had been completed and they had returned to work.
Irish police, who were assisting in searches with security teams from Apple’s county Cork facility, said it could not confirm if the security alert was over but a staff member told Reuters employees had returned to their desks.
The iPhone maker employs 5,000 people in the southern Irish county of Cork. Police said the company’s main campus where most of the employees are based had been evacuated.
A police spokesman said an army bomb disposal team had not been called to the scene
Chris Brown celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday (5 May) and according to reports, he received a surprising phone call from his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. The songstress reportedly face-timed with her ex and wished him by […]
Beyonce’s rep has hit out against a news outlet, following rumours that the Lemonade singer has had her lips surgically enhanced. Her response was triggered by a report on MediaTakeOut that accused Beyonce of having […]
Guns N’ Roses are smashing ticket sales on their Not In This Lifetime tour, which has now grossed over $230m (£178m). It coincides with a small milestone for the legendary rock band as they celebrated […]
DESPITE Nick Cannon recently saying he and ex Mariah Carey are strictly co-parentsat this point in time, new reports indicate Monroe and Moroccan’s mom and dad have officially reunited. The “We Belong Together” singer has […]
Leave a Reply