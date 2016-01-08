Woman sends sexts, steamy pictures meant for lover – to her husband

A Zimbabwean woman found herself in a pickle when her husband confronted her for the texts she thought she was sending to her lover were instead sent to her husband’s cellphone.
According to media reports, the woman told her husband she was going to bed and left him watching television in the living room. She decided to take pictures of her private parts and send them to her lover.
In one of her texts she asks him to return the favour with a picture of himself, and thanked him for a recent steamy date the pair shared.
Upon receiving the sexts, the husband flew into a rage and demanded an explanation from his wife.
She later admitted to the affair, but insisted that she never slept with him.
A case of assault was opened after he beat her. She later withdrew the charges.
