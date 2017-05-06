News Ticker

Apple criticizes British plans to extend online surveillance

22nd December 2015 Staff Reporter Technology 65

LONDON – Apple has raised concerns about British plans to give security agencies extra online surveillance powers, saying a planned law could weaken the security of personal data for millions of people.
apple

Britain unveiled proposals for sweeping new powers last month, including the right to find out which websites people visit, that it said were needed to keep the country safe from criminals, fraudsters and militants.

Critics say the Investigatory Powers Bill gives British spies powers beyond those available in other Western countries, including the United States, and it is an assault on freedoms.

Apple said it was opposed to proposals in the bill that would weaken encryption, such as the explicit obligation on service providers to help intercept data and hack suspects’ devices.

The California-based company, which uses end-to-end encryption on its FaceTime and iMessage services, said the best way to protect against increasingly sophisticated hacking schemes and cyber attacks was by putting into place increasingly stronger — not weaker — encryption.




“We believe it is wrong to weaken security for hundreds of millions of law-abiding customers so that it will also be weaker for the very few who pose a threat,” the iPhone maker said.

“In this rapidly evolving cyber-threat environment, companies should remain free to implement strong encryption to protect customers.”

As well as being able to carry out bulk interception of communications data, the bill would also allow the security services to perform “equipment interference”, whereby spies take over computers or smartphones to access their data.

In its submission to the draft bill, Apple criticized any such requirement to create “backdoors” and intercept capabilities that could weaken the protections built into Apple products.

“A key left under the doormat would not just be there for the good guys,” it said. “The bad guys would find it too.”

Apple also said the proposals would attempt to force non-UK companies to take actions that violate the laws of their home countries, and would likely be the catalysts for other countries to enact similar legislation.

Since the extent of U.S. and British surveillance was laid bare in media reports based on documents stolen by Edward Snowden, Western governments have debated the balance between protecting privacy and countering the threat from Islamist militants. – Reuters

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

The Eagles sue Hotel California

2nd May 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The Eagles have filed a lawsuit accusing the owners of a Mexico hotel of using the name “Hotel California,” arguably the band’s most famous song, without permission. In a complaint filed late Monday, the Eagles […]

15 Comments on Apple criticizes British plans to extend online surveillance

  3. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
    time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
    with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Reply

  7. ﻿qui peut parler anglais, et notone qui peuvent écrire ou personnes read.The sont du clan de Maclean; et bien que Sir Allan avait notbeen dans la place depuis de nombreuses années, il a été reçu avec tous les reverencedue à leur Chieftain. L’un d’eux étant fortement reprehended par lui, pour ne pas lui envoyer un peu de rhum, a déclaré après son départ, en Mr.Boswells présence, qu’il n’a pas dessein de le décevoir, car, saidhe, je couperais mes os pour lui; et s’il avait envoyé son chien pour lui, heshould ont eu it.When nous devions partir, notre bateau a été laissé par le reflux à une greatdistance de l’eau, mais pas plus tôt fait, nous souhaitons à flot, que theislanders réunis autour de lui, et, par l’union de nombreuses mains, poussé itdown la plage; tout homme qui pourrait apporter son aide semblait thinkhimself heureux dans la

    Reply

  9. I want to make my own website to sell things but I have no idea where to start.. I don’t no what websites to go on, or how much it will be (or if there’s any way i can do it for free?). Can someone give me as much information as possible and a website where i can start please?. I need as much help as possible..

    Reply

50 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. buy v groove
  2. synergize consulting
  3. Best Newspaper in India
  4. para kazanmak
  5. economics tuition
  6. rhodium
  7. joseph s r de saram
  8. sfeerkachel
  9. computer kopen Aalten
  10. weider training principles
  11. erotik outlet
  12. M88
  13. economics tuition
  14. kimsin sen
  15. cul
  16. gp andromix
  17. http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/
  18. click here to hire an injury lawyer
  19. test cyp 250
  20. buy quality oral primobolan
  21. http://www.godwinsremovals.co.uk/international-removals/northern-ireland
  22. papas al pormayor.cl
  23. android games
  24. VeFast Inc.
  25. dknight magicbox troubleshooting
  26. Bilskrot Göteborg
  27. Skrota bilen
  28. trump for children
  29. masonry
  30. VA Home Loans
  31. click here
  32. Myappliancechoice.info
  33. business directory Malaysia
  34. Longtime executive
  35. instalacao rede informatica
  36. link
  37. play motu games
  38. clicker clicker
  39. subway surf game
  40. buy quality muscle gain nandrolone
  41. Porn
  42. Firstrow
  43. http://honperril.strikingly.com/
  44. Facebook
  45. econs tuition
  46. UK Chat
  47. Cool Toys in Dubai
  48. More hints
  49. sources tell me
  50. economics tuition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News