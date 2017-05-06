Apple criticizes British plans to extend online surveillance

LONDON – Apple has raised concerns about British plans to give security agencies extra online surveillance powers, saying a planned law could weaken the security of personal data for millions of people.
Britain unveiled proposals for sweeping new powers last month, including the right to find out which websites people visit, that it said were needed to keep the country safe from criminals, fraudsters and militants.
Critics say the Investigatory Powers Bill gives British spies powers beyond those available in other Western countries, including the United States, and it is an assault on freedoms.
Apple said it was opposed to proposals in the bill that would weaken encryption, such as the explicit obligation on service providers to help intercept data and hack suspects’ devices.
The California-based company, which uses end-to-end encryption on its FaceTime and iMessage services, said the best way to protect against increasingly sophisticated hacking schemes and cyber attacks was by putting into place increasingly stronger — not weaker — encryption.
“We believe it is wrong to weaken security for hundreds of millions of law-abiding customers so that it will also be weaker for the very few who pose a threat,” the iPhone maker said.
“In this rapidly evolving cyber-threat environment, companies should remain free to implement strong encryption to protect customers.”
As well as being able to carry out bulk interception of communications data, the bill would also allow the security services to perform “equipment interference”, whereby spies take over computers or smartphones to access their data.
In its submission to the draft bill, Apple criticized any such requirement to create “backdoors” and intercept capabilities that could weaken the protections built into Apple products.
“A key left under the doormat would not just be there for the good guys,” it said. “The bad guys would find it too.”
Apple also said the proposals would attempt to force non-UK companies to take actions that violate the laws of their home countries, and would likely be the catalysts for other countries to enact similar legislation.
Since the extent of U.S. and British surveillance was laid bare in media reports based on documents stolen by Edward Snowden, Western governments have debated the balance between protecting privacy and countering the threat from Islamist militants. – Reuters
Good post. I’m going through many of these issues as well..
Every weekend i used to visit this web site,
because i want enjoyment, as this this web site conations in fact pleasant funny data too.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
It’s an amazing article for all the internet viewers; they will obtain benefit from it
I am sure.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my site so i came to
“return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my website!I suppose its
ok to use some of your ideas!!
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem
on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
qui peut parler anglais, et notone qui peuvent écrire ou personnes read.The sont du clan de Maclean; et bien que Sir Allan avait notbeen dans la place depuis de nombreuses années, il a été reçu avec tous les reverencedue à leur Chieftain. L’un d’eux étant fortement reprehended par lui, pour ne pas lui envoyer un peu de rhum, a déclaré après son départ, en Mr.Boswells présence, qu’il n’a pas dessein de le décevoir, car, saidhe, je couperais mes os pour lui; et s’il avait envoyé son chien pour lui, heshould ont eu it.When nous devions partir, notre bateau a été laissé par le reflux à une greatdistance de l’eau, mais pas plus tôt fait, nous souhaitons à flot, que theislanders réunis autour de lui, et, par l’union de nombreuses mains, poussé itdown la plage; tout homme qui pourrait apporter son aide semblait thinkhimself heureux dans la
Starting a site kind of like this one forced me to do some research and I found your post to be quite helpful. My site is centered around the idea of knowledge, fun and sharing. I wish you decent luck with your website in the future and you can be sure I’ll be following it.
barbour outlet store http://www.barbourstore.online
I want to make my own website to sell things but I have no idea where to start.. I don’t no what websites to go on, or how much it will be (or if there’s any way i can do it for free?). Can someone give me as much information as possible and a website where i can start please?. I need as much help as possible..
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that Ive truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
uggs cheap http://www.uggoutletstore.online
When I view your RSS feed it seems to be a whole lot of unformatted html, is the problem on my reader?
louis vuitton bags on sale online http://www.handbagsoutlet.online
Blogspot Question: How can I make my current blog appear on my personal webpage?
Vibro plates in Louth http://vibroplates.ie/vibro-plates-in-louth.html
You got fantastic nice ideas there. I made a research on the topic and got most peoples will agree with your blog.
cheap parajumpers online http://www.cheapparajumpers.online
I appreciate, cause I found just what I was looking for. Zauberkunst and Zauberei for u. Youve ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
cheap Rene Caovilla http://www.renecaovilla.online
I am going to go ahead and save this article for my sis for a study project for class. This is a beautiful web page by the way. Where did you find the template for this website?
why are mont blanc pens so expensive http://www.montnewblanc.store