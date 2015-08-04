News Ticker

NetOne in US$218m project

4th August 2015 Staff Reporter Technology 25

Mobile operator, NetOne says the roll out of the mobile broadband project under the US$218 million loan agreement has boosted the operations of the entity while resulting in a surge in data usage.

NetOne’s upgrade is beginning to make an impact with network coverage and data usage having increased.

The project is being financed under the loan agreement between the government and China EXIMBANK to the tune of US$218 million.

NetOne Managing Director, Mr Reward Kangai said the roll out of the broadband project has already ensured the company has the widest 4th generation (4G) long term evolution.

NetOne managed to record its highest data usage over the past few weeks with a record two terabytes on a single day.

The network expansion project is one of the many infrastructure initiatives being funded by China.

