Uebert Mudzanire denied entry into Zambia

FLAMBOYANT Zimbabwean preacher who calls himself Uebert Angel was yesterday denied entry into Zambia by immigration authorities.
Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati H. Nshinka has told Mwebantu in statement.
“The Department of Immigration at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Thursday, 4th May, 2017 refused entry to Prophet Uebert Angel, a Zimbabwean national, pursuant to the Immigration and Deportation Act, 2010. Prophet Uebert Angel who is the founder of Spirit Embassy a Pentecostal ministry in Zimbabwe was travelling from the United Kingdom in the company of his wife and two others, aboard an Emirates flight. He arrived at Kenneth Kaunda International at around 15:00 hours where he and his entourage were refused entry and subsequently made to return to the UK on the same plane.” he said.-Mwebantu
