Exploring Tytan’s fashion side

Many know him as the Mukoko King after dropping his hit dingle ‘Mukoko’ back to back with Ammara Brown, but did y’all know the charming rapper also got a fashion label?

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Zimbo Jam caught up with the energetic Tytan and he opened up on his fashion while also giving an interesting revelation on how it is linked to his music.

We have seen some of your Mukoko t-shirts on the streets, is there going to be an establishment of a clothing line?

I’m willing to go really far with that, it’s just the timing I need to get right as far as readiness and brand launching is concerned. All you have seen is a soft launch of the brand in the form of t-shirts and some of the print clothing I wear. It’s a commercial operation and yes it’s a clothing line coming up.

What will be the name of the label and what inspired it?

The clothing line is Skhokho apparel, and the particular designs that you see from the statement falls under the ‘Royal Mukoko’ which is under Skhokho apparel – it was indeed inspired by the song ‘Mukoko’ and that’s why you see the emblem with the honeypot and the crown.

How did you become a fashion designer? Were you a fashion designer before being a rapper?

It particularly came out of interest in fashion because I really like to wear what I want to wear. Especially when it comes to performances I really like being comfortable in my clothing so I decided to actually put down designs and make my own staff, but I was a rapper first before becoming a designer.

What inspires the fashion side of Tytan?

I really think people should actually wear what they want and I don’t think people should fit into clothing but clothing should be tailored according to what they want. It’s really nice to see people look good when they wear something, so everyone has the right to design and wear what they want.

Does fashion help you drive out the message that you are trying to send as a musician and how?

Yes, my fashion actually shows that I try to convey a message of sincerity, confidence, love and in general a colourful character and sense of humour. That’s pretty much what I try and bring out through my fashion and music. So when you listen to my music or see my clothing it portrays a lot of confidence and character. – Zimbojam