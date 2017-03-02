News Ticker

Exploring Tytan’s fashion side

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter Style & Fashion 0

Many know him as the Mukoko King after dropping his  hit dingle ‘Mukoko’ back to back with Ammara Brown, but did y’all know the charming rapper also got a fashion label?

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Zimbo Jam caught up with the energetic Tytan and he opened up on his fashion while also giving an interesting revelation on how it is linked to his music.

We have seen some of your Mukoko t-shirts on the streets, is there going to be an establishment of a clothing line?

I’m willing to go really far with that, it’s just the timing I need to get right as far as readiness and brand launching is concerned. All you have seen is a soft launch of the brand in the form of t-shirts and some of the print clothing I wear. It’s a commercial operation and yes it’s a clothing line coming up.

What will be the name of the label and what inspired it?

The clothing line is Skhokho apparel, and the particular designs that you see from the statement falls under the  ‘Royal Mukoko’ which is under Skhokho apparel – it was indeed inspired by the song ‘Mukoko’ and that’s why you see the emblem with the honeypot and the crown.

How did you become a fashion designer? Were you a fashion designer before being a rapper?

It particularly came out of interest in fashion because I really like to wear what I want to wear. Especially when it comes to performances I really like being comfortable in my clothing so I decided to actually put down designs and make my own staff, but I was a rapper first before becoming a designer.

What inspires the fashion side of Tytan?

I really think people should actually wear what they want and I don’t think people should fit into clothing but clothing should be tailored according to what they want. It’s really nice to see people look good when they wear something, so everyone has the right to design and wear what they want.

Does fashion help you drive out the message that you are trying to send as a musician and how?

Yes, my fashion actually shows that I try to convey a message of sincerity, confidence, love and in general a colourful character and sense of humour. That’s pretty much what I try and bring out through my fashion and music. So when you listen to my music or see my clothing it portrays a lot of confidence and character. – Zimbojam

Related Posts
Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez Wow in the Same Sexy Balmain Jumpsuit
Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez Wow in the Same Sexy Balmain Jumpsuit
Great minds dress alike! When Jennifer Lopez stepped out in an ultra sexy Balmain jumpsuit to kick off her 47th brithday celebrations in Las Vegas over the weekend, we had ...
READ MORE
Fashion king to pass baton to next great designer
Fashion king to pass baton to next great designer
International award-winning fashion designer, Thembani Mubochwa, the reigning Zimbabwe Models Awards Fashion Designer of the Year will hand over the crown to a new next designer at the 2016 awards ...
READ MORE
It’s a great time to be Kidd Hunta
It’s a great time to be Kidd Hunta
Zimbabwean design label, Kidd Hunta, is finally seeing a tonne of hard work pay off. Besides taking part in numerous fashion shows, including at the recent SA Menswear Week, the ...
READ MORE
Jackie Mgido featured on BBC World
Jackie Mgido featured on BBC World
Hollywood-based celebrity make-up artist and founder of Vault Cosmetics Jackie Mgido was featured last week on BBC World News. On how she got to be featured Jackie says a BBC reporter ...
READ MORE
Trevor Noah buys Manhattan penthouse for over $6 million
Trevor Noah buys Manhattan penthouse for over $6 million
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has paid $10 million (over R130 million) for a penthouse in Midtown Manhattan, according to The Wall Street Journal. Noah reportedly sealed the deal on ...
READ MORE
Aisha Debeer PIC: Xavier Saer Make-up: Rocio De Romana Styled by Aiish Inspired Clothing
Aisha DeBeer writes letter to cancer patients
Model and fashion designer, Aisha DeBeer, has penned a letter to cancer patients. Aisha is the head designer of Aiish Inspired Clothing and the brains behind Fashion Designers Expo (FDE) ...
READ MORE
The difference between perfumes & deodorants
The difference between perfumes & deodorants
YOU will be so amazed how many people do not know the difference between perfumes, deodorants, eau de toilette, eau fraiche, eau de parfum, roll-ons, cologne and roll-on stick etc. ...
READ MORE
Fashion designer Tafadzwa Moyo (centre) at the British council press conference PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Are local fashion designers crazy or justified?
Pricing models used but most local fashion designers are very absurd as the masses cannot afford their products, especially in a market that is flooded with a lot of cheaper ...
READ MORE
2nd Edition of AWA on the horizon
2nd Edition of AWA on the horizon
The 2016 Africa Women Awards (AWA) are slated for December 3, 2016 in Harare.This year’s event will celebrate the second birthday of the AWA after the first edition was a ...
READ MORE
Herbal medicine distributor wins car
Herbal medicine distributor wins car
A MUTARE man, Mr Malvern Takabika (22) last Saturday won a brand new Toyota Wish after scoring highest marks for distributing Sunony Chinese herbals in Zimbabwe.A total of 17 distributors ...
READ MORE
Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez Wow in the
Fashion king to pass baton to next great
It’s a great time to be Kidd Hunta
Jackie Mgido featured on BBC World
Trevor Noah buys Manhattan penthouse for over $6
Aisha DeBeer writes letter to cancer patients
The difference between perfumes & deodorants
Are local fashion designers crazy or justified?
2nd Edition of AWA on the horizon
Herbal medicine distributor wins car

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News