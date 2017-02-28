Trevor Noah buys Manhattan penthouse for over $6 million

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has paid $10 million (over R130 million) for a penthouse in Midtown Manhattan, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Noah reportedly sealed the deal on Monday for the three bedroom duplex penthouse is in a Stella Tower in Midtown Manhattan.
The roughly 3,600-square-foot duplex includes a wraparound terrace and views.
Noah joins the likes of the American rapper Soulja Boy, who owns a $6 million penthouse – way to go Trevor!
The local comedian recently hosted his Mzansi celebrity friends, the likes of Anele Mdoda, Khaya Dlanga and Sizwe Dhlomo, for his 33rd birthday celebration in New York.
VIDEO
IOL
