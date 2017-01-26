News Ticker

In 2016, David Alford took Zimbabwean fashion to Ghana, France, Kenya- this year it’s New York…

26th January 2017 Staff Reporter Style & Fashion 0

2016 has been an incredible year for rising Fashion House, David Alford Harare. The award-winning brand dedicated most of the year to penetrating the international market; showcasing in Ghana, France and Kenya. Next year also starts off on a high note for them as they take their work to New York in February.

Their well received Spring/ Summer collection, ‘Centurion,’ debuted at Accra Fashion Week, before making its way to the prestigious UNESCO Africa Fashion Reception in Paris and finally Nairobi Fashion Week.

David Alford is known for its attention to detail and meticulous finish, the brand has ended the year on an unmatched high being awarded Best Designer Couture at the Style Oracle Fashion Awards and Designer of the year at the Zimbabwe Models Awards 2016 respectively.

That’s not all, the brand was selected, out of 8,000 designers, as one of the few to participate at New York Fashion Week in February 2017!

Designs from David Alford’s ‘Centurion’ collection. PIC: SIMON DEINER/ SDR Photo

Designs from David Alford’s ‘Centurion’ collection. PIC: SIMON DEINER/ SDR Photo

Established in December 2014, David Alford, Harare, is a contemporary minimalist Fashion House which strives to create a new and exciting dimension to African Fashion. The label combines past influences from fashion, art and architecture with modern day techniques of producing clothing and accessories.

Since the launch of their first collection, a 18 months ago, in April 2015, it has enjoyed much recognition at home and abroad:

  • Awarded Zimbabwe designer of the year 2015
  • Participation at Fashion Weekend Zimbabwe 2015
  • Most successful feature on Diana Opoti’s 100 days of African Fashion 2015
  • Participation in Accra Fashion Week 2016
  • Participation in The UNESCO Africa Fashion Reception, Paris 2016
  • Participation in Nairobi Fashion Week 2016
More creations by David Alford on the catwalk at Accra Fashion Week, Ghana. PIC: SIMON DEINER/ SDR Photo

More creations by David Alford on the catwalk at Accra Fashion Week, Ghana. PIC: SIMON DEINER/ SDR Photo

Creative Director, David Alford, says “2016 was a tremendous year for the brand to further its reach outside of Zimbabwe, and for our overall team to refine developing collections.

2017 looks set to take the Brand to new heights and give us the opportunity to immerse ourselves in more prestigious Fashion Shows with the hope of our garments being stocked by International stores.”

Committed to spreading the brand’s knowledge, ideas and processes to the wider upcoming Fashion community within Zimbabwe and the diaspora, the David Alford Harare team contributed to the facilitation of the Zimbabwe Young Designers Programme 2016.

This is an initiative that educates designers with no previous experience in concept development, design, pattern cutting and construction. In addition to this, Alford was Guest of Honour for Chisipite Senior School’s first ever fashion show in November.

As the brand’s star continues to rise and leave Zimbabwe imprinted on the global fashion map, many aspiring and established designers will continue to draw both inspiration and motivation from the brand, it’s precision and excellence. – ZimboJam

