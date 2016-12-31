News Ticker

Priscilla dumps Zimbabwe Fashion Week

31st December 2016 Staff Reporter Style & Fashion 0

AFTER calling off the 2016 edition of the event, founder of Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW), Priscilla Chigariro-Gessen, has sold the franchise to investors.

Speaking to Style Corner, Priscilla said she had decided to expand her group of companies into the international luxury market, thus her reason for selling the ZFW franchise to “investors who have the capacity to fully support it and take it to greater heights”.

Last year’s Zimbabwe Fashion Week was marred by the fallout between local organisers and South African fashion show production company, Group of Creatives – GRP/cr8/. The 2015 event also had their headline designer, New York-based Farai Simoyi, pullout of the show. Despite the hurdles the event faced, Oliver Mtukudzi’s showcasing of his collection made the event worthwhile.

It is unclear though whether Priscilla is calling it quits because of the controversy or that she is just choosing to focus on bigger perhaps even more rewarding pursuits.

In Zimbabwe Priscilla opened two local fashion designer labels along the, The Sp_ce, an interactive shopping experience retail space for Zimbabwean designers and artistes. In Moscow, Russia, the fashion entrepreneur has partnered with former Fashion Director of Marie Claire Russia, Anna Rykova, to launch a new project called Africa Art, Fashion & Food (AAFFF) slated for May 2017.

With this project, select Africans including Zimbabwean designers will receive a brief and invited to submit collection proposals to participate in the inaugural event in Moscow.

The event will be aimed at giving African designers, artistes and musicians an international commercial platform with Russian fashion elite and media. Explaining the Moscow-based project, Priscilla said, “This is just another step in making sure Zimbabwean designers get more international exposure that is actually meaningful.”

She founded ZFW in 2009 and for the past seven years turned it into a platform which many local fashion designers benefited from and even got regional recognition. The platform created a fashion community of artistes, stylists, designers and bloggers.

She says the decision to sell the ZFW franchise was to focus on exporting Zimbabwean design and art talent to other countries through AAFFF.

“I sold only the ZFW event but will continue to do other events in Zimbabwe like Musica Festival,” she emphasised.

On balancing the businesses in Zimbabwe and Russia, Priscilla said, “I now have a home in Moscow, so I will be based in Russia for half a year at a time as I work on AAFFF but I still have my home in Harare as well.” – Sunday Mail

Related Posts
Africa Takes Its Turn on the Runway
Africa Takes Its Turn on the Runway
It was a fashion show that stopped traffic. On one of the largest cable bridges in southern Africa, hundreds of the fashion elite had gathered around midnight to watch David Tlale’s ...
READ MORE
African fashion inroads
African fashion inroads
he Ghanaian TV show An African City is familiar to many TV fans, having a dedicated following in Africa and beyond. It is becoming a phenomenon overseas, being dubbed by ...
READ MORE
The difference between perfumes & deodorants
The difference between perfumes & deodorants
YOU will be so amazed how many people do not know the difference between perfumes, deodorants, eau de toilette, eau fraiche, eau de parfum, roll-ons, cologne and roll-on stick etc. ...
READ MORE
This is where the Obamas will live after they leave the White House
This is where the Obamas will live after they leave the White House
POTUS and FLOTUS won’t be moving too far from their original White House digs come January. By: Carmen Williams According to Politico, sources say that President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle ...
READ MORE
Vimbai Mutinhiri lands BET hosting gig
Vimbai Mutinhiri lands BET hosting gig
Media personality, actress, model and producer–Vimbai Mutinhiri, will host the special Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW) edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) A-List show. The prestigious show is about ...
READ MORE
What to wear when going to church
What to wear when going to church
An enlightening debate about what to wear when going to church ensued yesterday evening at a Gospel Fashion Night Show that kick started the ZimPraise International Gospel and Music Summer ...
READ MORE
Women’s issues: speak up before it’s late
Women’s issues: speak up before it’s late
Relationships are not always plain sailing and there are many times when we should speak up before things hit the rocks. A good conversation can prevent a lot of pain ...
READ MORE
Herbal medicine distributor wins car
Herbal medicine distributor wins car
A MUTARE man, Mr Malvern Takabika (22) last Saturday won a brand new Toyota Wish after scoring highest marks for distributing Sunony Chinese herbals in Zimbabwe.A total of 17 distributors ...
READ MORE
Farai Simoyi partners South African artisans
Farai Simoyi partners South African artisans
Zimbabwean fashion designer extraordinaire Farai Simoyi has combined with a group of artisans from the South African township of Soweto to create a new line of bags that are set ...
READ MORE
Sex scenes and drama in Zimbabwe-UK feature film
Sex scenes and drama in Zimbabwe-UK feature film
A new feature film is set to make history in Zimbabwe as the first ever local screenplay to show raunchy, sex scenes. The movie premieres on October 4, 2016 in ...
READ MORE
Africa Takes Its Turn on the Runway
African fashion inroads
The difference between perfumes & deodorants
This is where the Obamas will live after
Vimbai Mutinhiri lands BET hosting gig
What to wear when going to church
Women’s issues: speak up before it’s late
Herbal medicine distributor wins car
Farai Simoyi partners South African artisans
Sex scenes and drama in Zimbabwe-UK feature film

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News