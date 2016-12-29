A chair worth $3.7 million

Marc Newson’s Lockheed Lounge chair sold for £2.43 million ($3.74 million) at a Phillips auction in London in April 2015, setting a new record for the most expensive piece of contemporary design ever sold.

The good news for budding design enthusiasts is that the majority of the contemporary design market still is much more accessible, and an exciting space for novice collectors to explore.

As Design Miami kicks off, offering up the best of both vintage and contemporary goods, CNN Style asked four design world insiders about the current state of the market and the best ways for first-time buyers to dive in. The consensus? While it’s tempting to believe that design is a wise investment (and it very well may be), collecting should always come from the heart and be for the love of design, rather than future gains.