Zimbabwean re-creates $16 Million Zimbabwean style ranch in Southern California

A cattle ranch in Southern California with its own chapel, three-bedroom “log cabin” and two helipads is going on the market for $16 million.

Located about 60 miles east of San Diego outside the village of Santa Ysabel, the 560-acre property contains a two-bedroom, roughly 4,000-square-foot main house overlooking a pond. Surrounded by verandas and decorated with taxidermied African animals, the house was built to resemble the childhood home of the owner, surgeon Stuart Jamieson, who grew up on a 2.5-million acre cattle ranch in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe). For guests, there’s a log cabin spanning about 4,000 square feet, with a deck on three sides and views of the nearby mountains.

There is also a four-bedroom caretaker’s cottage, a stable with eight stalls for horses and a helicopter hangar. Roughly 15 cattle plus chickens, turkeys, goats and llamas are included in the asking price.

Dr. Jamieson, who is known for heart and lung transplants, is Dean of Cardiovascular Affairs at the University of California, San Diego. A licensed helicopter pilot, Dr. Jamieson, 69, said he often travels by helicopter to the ranch from the San Diego area, where he lives and works.

Dr. Jamieson said he is selling because he needs a much larger ranch to continue with his experiments in cattle breeding. To do that, he said will look to join with cattle breeders in Africa or South America.

Many affluent San Diego residents have second homes in the area, said listing agents Eric Iantorno and Brett Dickinson of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty. Mr. Iantorno said he is listing a 640-acre ranch a few miles away for $12.95 million. – Global Mansions