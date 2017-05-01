Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa buys two penthouse units for $24.5 million in New York

News Ticker

12th December 2016

Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa has reportedly bought two penthouse units at the prestigious Eldorado Tower for $24.5 million in New York.

Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa has reportedly bought two penthouse units at the prestigious Eldorado Tower for $24.5 million in New York.
Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa has reportedly bought two penthouse units at the prestigious Eldorado Tower for $24.5 million in New York.

A report on the Real Deal (New York Real Estate News) says “the adjacent units at the 29-story tower at 300 Central Park have five bedrooms spread across the top two floors of the building.” According to public record the sellers were John and Valerie Rowe.

The duplex penthouse with four terraces perched in one of the majestic twin towers of the Eldorado, entered the market last year for $29 million. The monthly carrying costs for the five-bedroom apartment are $11,457.91.

Encompassing floors 29 and 30 of the Eldorado’s northern tower, the sprawling residence takes full advantage of sweeping views, including the full panorama of Central Park, Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers, and glimpses of New Jersey across the Hudson River.

A private landing opens onto the apartment on the 29th floor, a space that has four en-suite bedrooms, a separate one-bedroom unit that has a corner living room with an original fireplace and a windowed kitchen, and a separate maid’s room.

The tower has drawn a long list of celebrities, including U2 bassist Adam Clayton, Faye Dunaway, Garrison Keillor, Michael J. Fox, Moby, Alec Baldwin and Bruce Willis, talk show host Meredith Vieira and her husband, Richard Cohen, a news producer and writer. – Nehanda Radio

