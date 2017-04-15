POTUS and FLOTUS won’t be moving too far from their original White House digs come January.

By: Carmen Williams

According to Politico, sources say that President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will be leasing a house from former White House Press Secretary, Joe Lockhart, when president-elect, Donald Trump, moves into the White House in early 2017.

The first family will still live in Washington D.C particularly owing to the fact that the Obamas’s youngest daughter, Sasha, still attends high school here.

The house consists of four stories, nine bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms according to Market Watch.

It was last sold in May 2014 for a whopping $5.3 million (that’s R76 million) according to it’s listing on RedFin.

It certainly looks like a home appropriate for a former president, his family and presidential mutts, Bo and Sunny.

And the pictures.

Firstly, it looks like a castle. Then there are the lavish furnishings, high end finishes, what looks like top of the range stainless steel appliances and marble countertops throughout.

I wouldn’t mind living here. I wonder if the Obamas would like to adopt a 26-year-old journalist from South Africa, perhaps?

Couldn’t hurt to ask, right?

Here’s a video tour:

