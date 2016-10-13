An enlightening debate about what to wear when going to church ensued yesterday evening at a Gospel Fashion Night Show that kick started the ZimPraise International Gospel and Music Summer Festival.The event ran under the theme, ‘Fashion meets the church’ and was hosted by Tichaona Matambanadzo and Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa at Kingston House in Harare.

Top fashion designers and fashion trendsetters in Zimbabwe that include Cynthia Bizure from JanJam, Joane Nyambe from Jo’s Couture, Kuda Chihungwa from K7, and Rumbidzai Chigova of Designer Closet graced the fashion show and led the discussions.

It was a push and pull conversation with some asserting that people must wear whatever it is they feel comfortable in whilst others feel that you must respect God and his house with modest dressing. In the end, the discussion ended without reaching common ground, but one thing stood out, the idea that God must be pleased with the way one dresses and that people should dress for the occasion.

Yesterday’s fashion show was just a small tip of the iceberg. The ZimPraise International Gospel and Music Summer Festival is still going on. Many activities and performances have been lined up. International and local gospel artists will perform live right here in Zimbabwe. – ZimboJam