What to wear when going to church

13th October 2016 Staff Reporter Style & Fashion 4

An enlightening debate about what to wear when going to church ensued yesterday evening at a Gospel Fashion Night Show that kick started the ZimPraise International Gospel and Music Summer Festival.The event ran under the theme, ‘Fashion meets the church’ and was hosted by Tichaona Matambanadzo and Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa at Kingston House in Harare.

Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa(right), Joan Nyambe (middle) fashion designer, Kuda Chihungwa from K7 PIC: T. MANYANGADZE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Top fashion designers and fashion trendsetters in Zimbabwe that include Cynthia Bizure from JanJam, Joane Nyambe from Jo’s Couture, Kuda Chihungwa from K7, and Rumbidzai Chigova of Designer Closet graced the fashion show and led the discussions.

It was a push and pull conversation with some asserting that people must wear whatever it is they feel comfortable in whilst others feel that you must respect God and his house with modest dressing. In the end, the discussion ended without reaching common ground, but one thing stood out, the idea that God must be pleased with the way one dresses and that people should dress for the occasion.

Yesterday’s fashion show was just a small tip of the iceberg. The ZimPraise International Gospel and Music Summer Festival is still going on. Many activities and performances have been lined up. International and local gospel artists will perform live right here in Zimbabwe. – ZimboJam

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

