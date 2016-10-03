News Ticker

Divorce rate irks Zimbabwean tyrant Robert Mugabe

3rd October 2016 Staff Reporter Style & Fashion 3

HARARE – President Mugabe on Friday expressed concern over the high rate of divorce that was destroying many families.

He said in most cases, men were to blame for the break-ups.

divorce

President Mugabe said this while addressing hundreds of women who attended the Women’s League National Assembly at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare.

The meeting was attended by First Lady, Amai Grace Mugabe, Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Women’s League members, National Executive Council members, Politburo and Central Committee members among others.

President Mugabe said it was disturbing that the rate of divorce in the country was increasing at an alarming rate.

He urged couples who face problems to approach elders for counselling rather than resorting to divorcing.

“Kurambana kwanyanya, mungandiudzawo here kuti sei kana muine ruzivo? Tinenge tichida kana vanhu vasarudzana, vanogarisana.

“Maproblems angavepo apa nepapa, but that is why we recommend that there should be wiser sisters within the family to assist. I suppose the majority of cases, we men are responsible. We marry small houses far too often.

“In other cases, it is just the fact of prestige, yekuti aah! You only have one and I have two. Munhu otozvirova dundundu.”

President Mugabe said this was not only happening among the most educated, but also even among the uneducated.

He said some women also did not care if they went into relationships with married men.

“The girls don’t mind kuti murume uyu ane mukadzi wake kare, wongoti chero ndaroorwa, ndiwanewo wandingati husband. There are many unmarried girls so it is a social problem, a very serious one,” he said.

He said in most cases the polygamous marriages were also sources of conflict as the wives and children born out of these marriages would not want to stay together.

“The women will not want to stay together. Havadi kuonana and the children will stay apart in most cases. It is in rare cases where you can get children who belong to different mothers working together, calling each other sister or brother. It is now worse than it was in the past,” he said.

He bemoaned how fast the marriages were ending and said in some cases, the couples did not even bother to legalise the marriages, but only stayed together.

“Michato yacho haisi michato yokuenda kuchechi kana kwanamudzviti. There is no legal binding. Havaneyi nekuti hazvibvumirwe nemurawo.

He also complained of the behaviour of some pastors who took advantage of their positions to abuse young girls.

“Nemapastors aya, mamwe acho ave enhema. Vovaka ivo dzimba dzakanaka, machurch akanaka ekukwezva vanhu. Zvino mapastors kana votora vana vachiita hupombwe chii? Chava chii iye achiti munhu waMwari?” he said.

President Mugabe also raised concern over the corruption and nepotism taking place in the society.

“Umbavha hwakawanda muvarume. I don’t know what we should do.

“If you appoint a person in circumstances, when the job he is doing enables him access to funds, sooner or later in majority of cases you will hear of funds having been swindled or funds having disappeared. Dzakawanda nyaya dzerudzi urwu,” he said.

President Mugabe said women were important to both the party and the nation as they were the mothers who had the duty to bring up children.

He said there should be equal representation of men and women in politics.

He said the party did not like imposing candidates on positions in party structures.

President Mugabe said appointing people from outside politics proved difficult as some of them abandoned the party.

He said Zanu-PF had also worked hard to uplift women in different spheres.

“Government has since independence adopted various policies, programmes and legislative measures all aimed at improving the position of our women in the country,” he said. The Herald

Related Posts
Farai Simoyi partners South African artisans
Farai Simoyi partners South African artisans
Zimbabwean fashion designer extraordinaire Farai Simoyi has combined with a group of artisans from the South African township of Soweto to create a new line of bags that are set ...
READ MORE
A chair worth $3.7 million
A chair worth $3.7 million
LONDON - Luther Vandross famously crooned "A chair is still a chair/Even when there's no one sittin' there." By Natalia Rachlin, CNN But is a chair still just a chair when it ...
READ MORE
Venus Williams, Off the Court
Venus Williams, Off the Court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Venus Williams’s ability to get around a tennis court quickly is well known. She is 6-foot-1 and nearly can get from one side to the ...
READ MORE
Founder of fashion chain Zara Amancio Ortega named world’s richest man with fortune of $79.5billion
Founder of fashion chain Zara Amancio Ortega named world’s richest man with fortune of $79.5billion
The Spanish founder of the Zara fashion chain has been named the world's richest man. Amancio Ortega's personal fortune is now greater than that of Mircosoft founder Bill Gates, who ...
READ MORE
Africa Takes Its Turn on the Runway
Africa Takes Its Turn on the Runway
It was a fashion show that stopped traffic. On one of the largest cable bridges in southern Africa, hundreds of the fashion elite had gathered around midnight to watch David Tlale’s ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe’s Karen Mukwedeya makes TLC’s top 13
Zimbabwe’s Karen Mukwedeya makes TLC’s top 13
Karen Mukwedeya was yesterday announced as the eighth semi-finalist making it through to the next stage of the TLC Next Great Presenter search. This young producer secured her spot in the ...
READ MORE
What to wear when going to church
What to wear when going to church
An enlightening debate about what to wear when going to church ensued yesterday evening at a Gospel Fashion Night Show that kick started the ZimPraise International Gospel and Music Summer ...
READ MORE
Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa for a bail hearing, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Same sex couple have triplets after meeting their surrogate at the Pistorius trial
A South African same-sex couple are believed to be the first in the country and possibly the world to have triplets through a surrogate. The couple met the surrogate when ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean designers bask in Durban Fashion Fair glory
Zimbabwean designers bask in Durban Fashion Fair glory
Zimbabwean designers, Sidumiso Tshuma and Nkanyeziyethu Malunga, fired up the runway with outstanding collections at the recently concluded Durban Fashion Fair (DFF). Over 40 fashion designers from across Africa showcased at ...
READ MORE
Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez Wow in the Same Sexy Balmain Jumpsuit
Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez Wow in the Same Sexy Balmain Jumpsuit
Great minds dress alike! When Jennifer Lopez stepped out in an ultra sexy Balmain jumpsuit to kick off her 47th brithday celebrations in Las Vegas over the weekend, we had ...
READ MORE
Farai Simoyi partners South African artisans
A chair worth $3.7 million
Venus Williams, Off the Court
Founder of fashion chain Zara Amancio Ortega named
Africa Takes Its Turn on the Runway
Zimbabwe’s Karen Mukwedeya makes TLC’s top 13
What to wear when going to church
Same sex couple have triplets after meeting their
Zimbabwean designers bask in Durban Fashion Fair glory
Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez Wow in the

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News