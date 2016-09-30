Hazvineyi Chihota crowned BOFOZ beauty queen

The Black Opal Face Of Zimbabwe(BOFOZ) curtain came down during the weekend. Of course Romain Virgo dominated the limelight but not all of it. The beauty contest itself had its fair share of attention.
Thrice, the 11 contestants walked the stage flaunting their beauty, impressing both the crowd and the judges who included hip-hop gospel singer, Mudiwa, ZBC news anchor Rumbidzai Takawira and BOFOZ coordinator, Tanaka Ngorora.
It was a tight contest but in the end, it was 30 year old Hazvineyi Chihota who walked away with the crown, title and a whopping US$ 8 000. As the MC, Doc Vikela, pronounced her the winner, she was struck by disbelief. Tears of joy rolled down her chicks and almost to spoilt her dolled-up face.
Twenty-three-year-old Bio Chemistry graduate, Mazvita Chakawa, was crowned first princess, and Twenty-three-year-old Social Work student, Robin Chivanga, was crowned second princess.
Chihota led the votes with 873 points, Chakawa followed with 744 points and Chivanga wa right behind with 684 points.
These ladies were not the only winners. A Toyota IST was also up for grabs. This time it was for those who had voted for the contestants via sms. Indeed it was won. A lucky winner, Mrs. L. T. Chivanga, got a call and rushed to the venue to claim her prize. – H-Metro
AFTER calling off the 2016 edition of the event, founder of Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW), Priscilla Chigariro-Gessen, has sold the franchise to investors.
Speaking to Style Corner, Priscilla said she had ...
Media personality, actress, model and producer–Vimbai Mutinhiri, will host the special Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW) edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) A-List show.
The prestigious show is about ...
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]
The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]
Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]
