Hazvineyi Chihota crowned BOFOZ beauty queen

30th September 2016 Staff Reporter Style & Fashion 28

The Black Opal Face Of Zimbabwe(BOFOZ) curtain came down during the weekend. Of course Romain Virgo dominated the limelight but not all of it. The beauty contest itself had its fair share of attention.

Hazvineyi Chihota Bofoz queen displays her prize PIC: COURTESY OF T.NDABAMBI|ZIMBOJAM.COM

Thrice, the 11 contestants walked the stage flaunting their beauty, impressing both the crowd and the judges who included hip-hop gospel singer, Mudiwa, ZBC news anchor Rumbidzai Takawira and BOFOZ coordinator, Tanaka Ngorora.

It was a tight contest but in the end, it was 30 year old Hazvineyi Chihota who walked away with the crown, title and a whopping US$ 8 000. As the MC, Doc Vikela, pronounced her the winner, she was struck by disbelief. Tears of joy rolled down her chicks and almost to spoilt her dolled-up face.

Twenty-three-year-old Bio Chemistry graduate, Mazvita Chakawa, was crowned first princess, and Twenty-three-year-old Social Work student, Robin Chivanga, was crowned second princess.

Chihota led the votes with 873 points, Chakawa followed with 744 points and Chivanga wa right behind with 684 points.

These ladies were not the only winners. A Toyota IST was also up for grabs. This time it was for those who had voted for the contestants via sms. Indeed it was won. A lucky winner, Mrs. L. T. Chivanga, got a call and rushed to the venue to claim her prize. – H-Metro

