African fashion inroads

he Ghanaian TV show An African City is familiar to many TV fans, having a dedicated following in Africa and beyond. It is becoming a phenomenon overseas, being dubbed by the New York Times as ‘the African version of Sex and the City.”’
The show follows five young and successful women, each with their own distinctive personality and wardrobe choices, trying to make a name for themselves in Accra. Its first two series debuted on YouTube, but now the US television giant Netflix has bought the rights to future series, which will surely spread African designs to an even bigger audience.
The show’s success indicates the potential for African TV and fashion to reach the global market. The executive producer of An African City, Millie Monyo, explains that the outfits on screen are 100 percent from African designers, including Christie Brown, Afrodesiac and Chemphe Bre. This was a conscious decision to promote the continent’s most talented tailors.
The show is already said to be making waves in global fashion trends. European fashion houses such as Gucci and Lanvin, as well as American designers such as Diane von Furstenberg and Gap, have been taking up African styles on the catwalk, attributed in part to the influence of An African City.
Keen fashion fans can expect more to come from African fashion brands. An increasing number of catwalks on the continent and beyond are spotlighting the talent of local designers. The African Union is getting into the fashion spirit by holding an Africa Fashion Reception in September, under the title ‘Africa is the New Inspiration of Global Fashion.’ It’s an exciting time for the continent’s fashion and TV fans alike.
Zimbabwean designers, Sidumiso Tshuma and Nkanyeziyethu Malunga, fired up the runway with outstanding collections at the recently concluded Durban Fashion Fair (DFF).
Over 40 fashion designers from across Africa showcased at ...
Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and Econet Wireless founder Strive Masiyiwa has reportedly bought two penthouse units at the prestigious Eldorado Tower for $24.5 million in New York.
Zimbabwean billionaire businessman and Econet Wireless founder ...
POTUS and FLOTUS won’t be moving too far from their original White House digs come January.
By: Carmen Williams
According to Politico, sources say that President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle ...
Media personality, actress, model and producer–Vimbai Mutinhiri, will host the special Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW) edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) A-List show.
The prestigious show is about ...
John Legend doesn’t think he would have landed a record deal if it wasn’t for Kanye West. The 37-year-old singer is forever grateful that the Famous rapper took interest in his music and signed him […]
The love story between Drake and Jennifer Lopez may be over before it began. Shutting down the mounting dating rumours, a source claims the Canadian rapper and former American Idol judge are not embroiled in […]
LOS ANGELES – Denzel Washington is excited. Not so much because he is an Oscar front-runner for his role in “Fences,” but because bringing the award-winning stage play about blue collar African-Americans to the big screen […]
Fans are thrilled to hear that Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Journey and Yes are among the musicians set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. However, others have expressed their disappointment […]
