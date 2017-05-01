2nd Edition of AWA on the horizon

News Ticker

The 2016 Africa Women Awards (AWA) are slated for December 3, 2016 in Harare.This year’s event will celebrate the second birthday of the AWA after the first edition was a success.

Carol Nyazika, AWA co-founder told the Zimbo Jam team that this time around, the awards are expected to be bigger, better and more pronounced.

“We are expecting a higher number of attendees this year, hence we had to relocate to a bigger venue to accommodate the high number of people.”

“This year we are hoping to have the awards broadcast on Television and we are also expecting big names to grace the stage with performances”, added Nyazika.

The initial aim of the awards was regonizing, celebrating and honoring powerful and inspirational women; whilst using their achievements to inspire the younger generations of Africans across the globe.

“The awards serve not only for the upliftment and inspiration of Africans but as an effective tool in educating the world on what Africa really is; the Africa that has a story different from the overplayed misconceptions, negativities and ill portrayed images associated with the African continent and its people”, said Nyazika.

The nominations for this year went through a rigorous selection process that started on the AWA website and went on to a pannel of academics, industry leaders and professionals who trimmed the list even further leaving the crème de la crème.

The names of thoses who made it this year are on the AWA website and the organisers are proud to highlght that they are on that list because of “their work portfolios and impact rather than their popularity and public pull access through a voting system.”

South Africa has the most nominees with 13 followed by Zimbabwe with 9 and Nigeria with a total of 6 nominees. Other countries represented on the nominee list include Namibia, Zambia, Kenya, Morocco, Uganda, Ghana, Senegal, Egypt, Cameroon, Rwanda, Gambia and Mauritius.

The organisers have also promised a list of other notable guests who will grace the event. Follow AWA’s Social Media Platforms these surprises and more. -Zimbo Jam

