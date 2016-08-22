Zimbabwe Fashion Week 2016 called off

HARARE – Zimbabwe Fashion International (ZFI) announced in June that the annual Zimbabwe Fashion Week (ZFW), Zimbabwe’s biggest fashion event, will not be held this year. In a press statement, ZFI, said it would ‘bridge the gap’ created by the cancellation of the fashion showcase by launching a fashion showroom called ‘The Sp_ce.’

As lovers of fashion, we welcome the new showroom, but nothing can bridge the gap created by removing the glitz and glam of a catwalk, new threads, the clinking wine glasses and the sound excited chatter as Zimbabwe’s fashionistas gather in their finest outfits to witness the work of the designers we have come to love and those who are blossoming first timers.

Since we’ve whet your appetite for the catwalk, here are a few memories from Zimbabwean designers at a ZFW gone past…

Zimbo Jam