National People’s Party (NPP) name change statement

Press statement – Members of the Fourth Estate I am glad to meet you and make this important announcement about our party. After consultation with party membership of the ten provinces, we have decided to rebrand ourselves in order to reflect our ideology and core values that make us a unique political party in this country.
We realised that there were limitations that the name Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) had in reflecting and selling the national democratic ideology and core values we espouse as a party. As national democrats, we are guided by our main core values of Constitutionalism, Inclusivity, Devolution of Power and Equity (CIDE. We therefore agreed that our previous identity did not put to the fore these important persuasions.
Our National Executive Council, the highest decision making body in between National People’s Elective Conventions, in a meeting held yesterday, 2 March 2017, resolved that from today, 03 March 2017, our brand name be National People’s Party (NPP).
We derive our uniqueness in that we are national democrats who believe in inclusivity among races, tribes, regions, gender, among other things that identify with our common vision as a political party. In line with our core value of inclusivity we remain committed to a coalition of progressive and democratic opposition forces to ensure we end the autocratic Mugabe rule at elections in 2018.
To that end as the National People’s Party we would like to inform our members, supporters, well-wishers and Zimbabweans from across the political divide that we remain committed to the cause of a democratic Zimbabwe.
