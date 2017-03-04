News Ticker

National People’s Party (NPP) name change statement

4th March 2017 Staff Reporter Press Release 0

Press statement – Members of the Fourth Estate I am glad to meet you and make this important announcement about our party. After consultation with party membership of the ten provinces, we have decided to rebrand ourselves in order to reflect our ideology and core values that make us a unique political party in this country.

We realised that there were limitations that the name Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) had in reflecting and selling the national democratic ideology and core values we espouse as a party. As national democrats, we are guided by our main core values of Constitutionalism, Inclusivity, Devolution of Power and Equity (CIDE. We therefore agreed that our previous identity did not put to the fore these important persuasions.

Our National Executive Council, the highest decision making body in between National People’s Elective Conventions, in a meeting held yesterday, 2 March 2017, resolved that from today, 03 March 2017, our brand name be National People’s Party (NPP).

We derive our uniqueness in that we are national democrats who believe in inclusivity among races, tribes, regions, gender, among other things that identify with our common vision as a political party. In line with our core value of inclusivity we remain committed to a coalition of progressive and democratic opposition forces to ensure we end the autocratic Mugabe rule at elections in 2018.

To that end as the National People’s Party we would like to inform our members, supporters, well-wishers and Zimbabweans from across the political divide that we remain committed to the cause of a democratic Zimbabwe.

We remain builders of Zimbabwe in peace.

We are the Future, we have the Solution

God bless you

Dr JTR Mujuru.

Related Posts
Spokesperson, Obert Gutu
MDC-T says ZANU-PF should stop looting state resources
The Tsvangirai-led Movement for Democratic Change today said the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front should stop looting State resources forthwith. In a statement, the party said things must be made clear ...
READ MORE
Tsvangirai’s press statement after national council meeting
Tsvangirai’s press statement after national council meeting
THE following is the full statement by Movement for Democratic Change President Morgan Tsvangirai following a meeting of the national council in Harare on Tuesday Tuesday, 13 December 2016. Introduction - Welcome ...
READ MORE
Mugabe may have the army and police but he does not have the people, time and history – MDC-T youths
Mugabe may have the army and police but he does not have the people, time and history – MDC-T youths
Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai youths yesterday called on President Robert Mugabe to go saying while he may have the support of the army and police, they had three things that ...
READ MORE
Mugabe full speech at the official opening of Parliament
Mugabe full speech at the official opening of Parliament
President Robert Mugabe today mapped the way forward for Zimbabwe for the coming year when he officially opened the fourth session of the eighth Parliament of Zimbabwe during which several ...
READ MORE
Bond notes to date: An assessment and a projection
Bond notes to date: An assessment and a projection
IN May 2016, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) announced plans to introduce bond notes backed by a US$200 million Afreximbank facility, to act as both an export incentive and ...
READ MORE
Midlands ZimPF statement on expulsion of members
Midlands ZimPF statement on expulsion of members
Midlands Province is fully behind President Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru's decision to expell 7 members of the party including but not limited to the notorious Rugare Gumbo and Didymus ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean Prime Minister-designate Morgan Tsvangirai answers a question during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner (not pictured) at Quai d'Orsay palace, in Paris, France, 18 November 2008. Tsvangirai was cautiously optimistic regarding the political future of Zimbabwe but stated that negotiations with President Robert Mugabe will not go on forever. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS (zu dpa 0883) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++
Tsvangirai begins national tour to ask supporters their views about proposed coalition
President Morgan Tsvangirai this week kicks off a national programme where he will go out to all the country’s provinces to interact as well as hear from the people themselves ...
READ MORE
UN Should Isolate Mugabe Over Repression in Harare
UN Should Isolate Mugabe Over Repression in Harare
As the Zimbabwean government continues to crack-down on the opposition, the MDC in the UK is urging the international community to isolate the regime rather than co-operate with it. The latest ...
READ MORE
Bond notes will spell disaster for Zimbabwe’s economy
Bond notes will spell disaster for Zimbabwe’s economy
The MDC, as a social democratic political party that has always identified with the plight of the poor and down – trodden of society, is deeply concerned and indeed, extremely ...
READ MORE
Coalitions can only be driven by the people
Coalitions can only be driven by the people
As a social democratic political party enjoying massive grassroots support,the MDC has always put people first in all its dealings and policy making deliberations. The MDC passionately believes in a people ...
READ MORE
MDC-T says ZANU-PF should stop looting state resources
Tsvangirai’s press statement after national council meeting
Mugabe may have the army and police but
Mugabe full speech at the official opening of
Bond notes to date: An assessment and a
Midlands ZimPF statement on expulsion of members
Tsvangirai begins national tour to ask supporters their
UN Should Isolate Mugabe Over Repression in Harare
Bond notes will spell disaster for Zimbabwe’s economy
Coalitions can only be driven by the people

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News