Midlands ZimPF statement on expulsion of members

8th February 2017

Midlands Province is fully behind President Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru’s decision to expell 7 members of the party including but not limited to the notorious Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa who had grown to become stumbling blocks to democracy in Zimpf.

Following the expulsion of Rugare Gumbo who was from Midlands Province, we has since expelled all the people who were working to further the selfish divisive interests of Rugare Gumbo and his cabal in Midlands. The expelled members include but are  not limited to former Interim Provincial Coordinator Wilson Svova, Former  War Veterans Leader Magasa and Former Steering Committee member Athur Chikerema. All the expelled members had been handpicked by Rugare Gumbo and had been deployed to destroy the party from within and demoralise committed  cadres in our province. The trio had created an evil cult of dictatorship and nepotism  in the province and had overseen the expulsion of committed cadres who did not subscribe to their agenda of sabotaging our President.

Our Province is now in the process of replacing the expelled trio with capable cadres and names of the new office bearers will be advised in due course after all formalities have been concluded.

For the avoidance of doubt, with effect from the 8th of February 2017 at 1300 hours, Zimbabwe People First Midlands Province no longer recognises Messrs Gumbo, Svova, Magasa and Chikerema as members of Zimpf and any party member who associates with them in the context of Zimpf affairs risks having the same fate that has befallen them being visited upon him by the party.

We commend all the efforts that have been made by our national party leadership in steering the party towards a democratic convention and the ultimate unveiling of a coalition to dislodge Zanu pf in 2018.

Advocate Nelson Mashizha
Interim Secretary for Legal Affairs
Midlands Province.

