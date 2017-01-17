News Ticker

Tsvangirai begins national tour to ask supporters their views about proposed coalition

17th January 2017 Staff Reporter Press Release 0

Zimbabwean Prime Minister-designate Morgan Tsvangirai answers a question during a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner (not pictured) at Quai d'Orsay palace, in Paris, France, 18 November 2008. Tsvangirai was cautiously optimistic regarding the political future of Zimbabwe but stated that negotiations with President Robert Mugabe will not go on forever. EPA/HORACIO VILLALOBOS (zu dpa 0883) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

President Morgan Tsvangirai this week kicks off a national programme where he will go out to all the country’s provinces to interact as well as hear from the people themselves their views on a range of issues, among them the key issue of alliance building ahead of the next election.

He kicks off his national tour in Matabeleland South this Friday before proceeding to Matabeleland North, Bulawayo, Midlands, Masvingo and the rest of the provinces.

This is a highly interactive tour where he shall be meeting ordinary people, party structures as well as opinion leaders in the country provinces  to hear them out on the crisis facing the country as well as other national issues, alliance building being  key among them.

President Tsvangirai, whom the party has given the responsibility of leading this process of working other political parties ahead of 2018, believes in the mass line and that every party action on this matter must be guided by the views and the direct input from the ordinary people.

The party through the national council, the supreme decision-making body between Congresses, has already adopted the principles for alliance building. The President’s interactive programmes are meant to further enrich the alliance building process so that the leadership proceeds and is informed by the people’s views and input.

President Tsvangirai values people’s participation and input on all important matters and is urging those who can attend the provincial engagement programmes to do so. Zimbabweans can also write in or send in their views to the party through our various social media platforms.

President Tsvangirai wants this all-important process of alliance building to be enriched and enhanced by direct people participation.

Let’s engage.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications
Movement for Democratic Change

