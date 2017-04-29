Mugabe may have the army and police but he does not have the people, time and history – MDC-T youths

Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai youths yesterday called on President Robert Mugabe to go saying while he may have the support of the army and police, they had three things that did not have: the people, time and history.

Speaking yesterday’s #myZimbabwe campaign, MDC-T youth leader Lovemore Chinoputsa said the campaign was an opportunity for all Zimbabweans tocome and make their voice count and tel those who stay in fancy hiotels that they were tired.

“Let us fight for the full realization of the aspirations for which the liberations struggle was waged. I have confidence that all of us taking the duty we shall defend our future. To liberate our country from vampires who are stealing our generational mandate to freely sow our dream of a vibrant and prosperous Zimbabwe. Mugabe can have the soldiers and police but we have three things he doesn’t have the people, time and history,” he said.

“We reject the false narrative. Zimbabwe is one person and one family. Our strength rests in the diversity of our nation and plurality of our voices. It’s time for Mugabe and his regime to stand aside now. We can’t trust them with our future. At 92 he is no anger old but ancient and man whom we see sleeping on TV sleeping while standing cannot be fit to continue ruling over this once great nation. A man whose idea of growing the economy is printing money on bond paper cannot be trusted with our future.

“Clear issue is HE MUST GO. He no longer has the physical energy mental agility dynamism and temperament to deal with contemporary challenges. We have spoken through the ballot that he must gracefully retire and watch Zimbabwe re-emerge like a titan from your failed leadership and economic genocide.”

Full statement:

Wednesday, 24 August 2016

MDC Youth Assembly Chairperson’s remarks at the launch of #MyZimbabwe campaign

I stand here to speak to you on this historic day as young people who are not prepared to bury the remains of the once great nation of Zimbabwe owing to poor leadership, pure selfishness and an old leadership worried about power than prosperity.

Today we witness three decades of what should have been an era of prosperity, liberty and freedom anchored on respect, dignity and human rights. The dream of Independence has been squandered through greedy and corruption. The nation is sick, troubled and confusion is everywhere. We are a nation not just a nation but a miserable nation.

More than 20 000 people lost their jobs, those that are still employed are not getting their salaries.We have been dehumanized and the system has stripped us our sense of empathy decency, kindness and greatness.

The reason I stand here today is not to help bury the remains of this great nation but to declare that we will never stand idle and let the old die with our future like they did during the liberation struggle, we shall also in present day. We are here to save Our Zimbabwe.

We as MDC-T youths today bring in an action plan of liberating our mother land from the jaws of tyranny. From a government that sees fit to purchase luxurious ministerial cars for over 40 million dollars, spending money on travel and subsistence for Mugabe and his henchmen to endless and nonsensical trips around the globe when hospitals have no drugs just to attend a dance festival in India or collect a grandson in Singapore, our wallets are robbed.

We cannot stand and watch this tomfoolery;

History might judge us harshly;

Posterity will be cruel to us if we fail to act;

As a contribution to the protection of our rights as enshrined in the constitution of this country,

We are here to roll out #MY ZIMBABWE CAMPAIGN;

A peaceful and legal protest platform whose main aim is to fight to protect our dignity, our national pride and our identity.

#My Zimbabwe is an opportunity for any Zimbabwean regardless of political affiliation to come and make their voice count to tell those who stay in fancy hotels we are tired. Let us fight for the full realization of the aspirations for which the liberations struggle was waged. I have confidence that all of us taking the duty we shall defend our future

To liberate our country from vampires who are stealing our generational mandate to freely sow our dream of a vibrant and prosperous Zimbabwe. Mugabe can have the soldiers and police but we have three things he doesn’t have the people, time and history.

We reject the false narrative. Zimbabwe is one person and one family. Our strength rests in the diversity of our nation and plurality of our voices. It’s time for Mugabe and his regime to stand aside now. We can’t trust them with our future. At 92 he is no anger old but ancient and man whom we see sleeping on TV sleeping while standing cannot be fit to continue ruling over this once great nation. A man whose idea of growing the economy is printing money on bond paper cannot be trusted with our future. Clear issue is HE MUST GO. He no longer has the physical energy mental agility dynamism and temperament to deal with contemporary challenges. We have spoken through the ballot that he must gracefully retire and watch Zimbabwe re-emerge like a titan from your failed leadership and economic genocide.

2018 is far away and elections are not only a way of removing a democratically elected government or president from power in a democracy. However let me clear that this current government was not even democratically elected. Peaceful protests are a legal means of removing government from power whether they were elected by Nikuv or dead voters. My Zimbabwe is a vehicle to achieve this very important objective and milestone in our country.

Mugabe go with your bond notes, your bloated cabinet, your corruption, and your disrespectful wife. Just bring back our $15 Billion on your way out. To all youths in the country and diaspora now is the time to free our country, come lets reason together and chat our own desirable future. I say now is the time to profile a Zimbabwe of our choice.

A Zimbabwe with jobs, good education, healthcare, blooming agriculture, industry, commerce, tourism trade and technology innovation. A Zimbabwe that invests in its youths, harnessing their entrepreneurial talents and allowing them to grow.

My Zimbabwe, your Zimbabwe, our Zimbabwe it is our unconditional responsibility to fearlessly contribute towards the reclamation of our Zimbabwe.

Lets shout my Zimbabwe, the journey begins now.

I thank you