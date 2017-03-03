Mujuru dumps ZimPF, re-names his party National People’s Party (NPP)

Zimbabwe People First leader Joice Mujuru, who fell out with her top seven lieutenants, has ditched the name and adopted a new name for her party, the National People’s Party.
The Zimbabwe former Vice-President has been under siege since she expelled her founding colleagues of the new party Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa accusing them of spying for their former party the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front which dumped them for allegedly trying to oust party leader Robert Mugabe.
The seven had in turn expelled her from the party making a joke of the newest party which some had viewed as the second biggest threat to ZANU-PF after the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai.
The split, the second for a major opposition party since the 2013 elections, provided fodder for 93-year-old Mugabe who joked that Zimbabwe has no opposition to talk about and was not worried about the proposed coalition as this was simply adding zeros and this amounted to nothing.
Mujuru’s coming up with a new name has cleared the way for her former colleagues to retain the name avoiding the confusion that was at one time within the MDC when it had three factions one led by Tsvangirai, another by Arthur Mutambara and a third by Job Sakhala.
Reading between the lines you’ll conclude that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo is not impressed with Robert Mugabe’s continued hold on power in Zimbabwe.
Ninety-two-year-old Mugabe was elected prime minister in ...
Cape Town – A British parliamentarian, Kate Hoey, has reportedly condemned the UK over Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire's visa refusal recently.
The exiled cleric was denied entry into the United Kingdom ...
HARARE - Despite the frenzied speculation within President Robert Mugabe's warring Zanu PF that Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's mooted presidential aspirations are now dead in the water, former ruling party ...
BULAWAYO - Newly-elected Norton independent legislator Temba Mliswa has challenged opposition parties to audit each other’s numbers before finalising coalition talks.
Mliswa — who has openly thrown his weight behind MDC ...
After months of a brewing internal rebellion, former Vice President Joice Mujuru has expelled Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) founding members Rugare Gumbo, Didymus Mutasa and Margaret Dongo amongst a host ...
At least 12 Zimbabwean political parties have met at Stellenbosch University, outside Cape Town, to discuss how they will compete in the 2018 elections.
The main opposition, the Movement for Democratic ...
Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]
Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]
Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson is officially off the market after secretly tying the knot on Valentine’s Day. The 38-year-old actor stunned his 7.8m Instagram followers on 28 February when he dropped the bombshell […]