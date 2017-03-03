Mujuru dumps ZimPF, re-names his party National People’s Party (NPP)

Zimbabwe People First leader Joice Mujuru, who fell out with her top seven lieutenants, has ditched the name and adopted a new name for her party, the National People’s Party.

The Zimbabwe former Vice-President has been under siege since she expelled her founding colleagues of the new party Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa accusing them of spying for their former party the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front which dumped them for allegedly trying to oust party leader Robert Mugabe.

The seven had in turn expelled her from the party making a joke of the newest party which some had viewed as the second biggest threat to ZANU-PF after the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

The split, the second for a major opposition party since the 2013 elections, provided fodder for 93-year-old Mugabe who joked that Zimbabwe has no opposition to talk about and was not worried about the proposed coalition as this was simply adding zeros and this amounted to nothing.

Mujuru’s coming up with a new name has cleared the way for her former colleagues to retain the name avoiding the confusion that was at one time within the MDC when it had three factions one led by Tsvangirai, another by Arthur Mutambara and a third by Job Sakhala.