Tsvangirai says people of Binga have given him the go ahead to form a coalition

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter Politics 0

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday said the people of Binga had given him the “thumps up to the proposed alliance f opposition parties” and expressed hope that the new government will deal with the interests and concerns of ethnic minorities like the Tonga people.

This was contrary to reports that the people of Matebeleland had told Tsvangirai that they did not entertain any coalitions with any party as they believe that the party can stand on its own.

Tsvangirai met opinion leaders in Binga yesterday as part of his nationwide tour which started in Gwanda and will take him to Lupane and Hwange today and tomorrow.

According to Tsvangirai’s spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka the people of Binga had grievances over the lack of proper schools and hospitals, blaming President Robert Mugabe and ZANU-PF of pursuing exclusive policies that sidelined other people and groups.

Tsvangirai assured the Tonga community that his government would take seriously their concerns and usher in a new governance culture in full compliance with the Constitution.

Full statement:

Tuesday, 24 January 2017

President Tsvangirai meets opinion leaders in Binga 

President Morgan Tsvangirai today met opinion leaders in Binga, Matabeleland North province where the community here expressed concern over their underdeveloped area, among other concerns.

They gave thumbs up to the proposed alliance of opposition parties, expressing hope that the new government will deal with the interests and concerns of ethnic minorities such as the Tonga people.

They had grievances over the lack of proper schools and hospitals, blaming Mugabe and Zanu PF of pursuing exclusive policies that sidelined other people and groups.

The community leaders had issues with the stringent fishery regulations that failed to take into account the fact that their lives revolve around fishing in the Zambezi.They said they had hope in the 2018 election and that the coalition of opposition parties would overthrow the Zanu PF culture of exclusion.

President Tsvangirai assured the Tonga community that the new government would take seriously their concerns and usher in a new governance culture in full compliance with the Constitution.

President Tsvangirai is on a tour of all the country’s provinces, listening to the concerns of the people and allowing them to input into the sculpting of the governance architecture of the new government of 2018.

The Tonga community welcomed the alliance of opposition parties and the creation of a common front in 2018, saying it gave them hope that this time around, Zanu PF would be consigned to the dustbins of history.

In the next two days, President Tsvangirai will engage opinion and party leaders in Lupane and Hwange.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

