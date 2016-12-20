Bhasikiti appointed ZimPF national secretary for elections

MWENEZI – Former Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been appointed Zimbabwe People First interim national secretary for elections as the party gears up for 2018 general elections and its inaugural congress next year.

“I am now a full time member of the ZimPF party and as its national secretary for elections I call on those expelled from Zanu PF not to waste their time appealing their cases to a party which is now a wreck.

Those in the ZANU-PF party should come into our basket because we are the only party which can revive the economy through electoral reforms.” said Bhasikiti.

Bhasikiti who is now a full time farmer at Moria Estate in Mwenezi said the party is going to conduct elections for national positions at a congress to be held early next year.

“At the moment we are building the party to facilitate elections ,we are going to conduct elections for such national duties as the one I hold when party structures are fully established”, said Bhasikiti. – Masvingo Mirror