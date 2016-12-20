Bhasikiti appointed ZimPF national secretary for elections
MWENEZI – Former Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti has been appointed Zimbabwe People First interim national secretary for elections as the party gears up for 2018 general elections and its inaugural congress next year.
“I am now a full time member of the ZimPF party and as its national secretary for elections I call on those expelled from Zanu PF not to waste their time appealing their cases to a party which is now a wreck.
Those in the ZANU-PF party should come into our basket because we are the only party which can revive the economy through electoral reforms.” said Bhasikiti.
Bhasikiti who is now a full time farmer at Moria Estate in Mwenezi said the party is going to conduct elections for national positions at a congress to be held early next year.
“At the moment we are building the party to facilitate elections ,we are going to conduct elections for such national duties as the one I hold when party structures are fully established”, said Bhasikiti. – Masvingo Mirror
Related Posts
MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai says a coalition with other opposition parties including former vice president Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) is now close as the country gears for the ...READ MORE
HARARE is a tough gig for any British ambassador, but Her Majesty’s current representative is finding it harder going than most. Why is she so unpopular, and does it matter? At any ...READ MORE
Political atmosphere is becoming increasingly turbulent as potential leaders fight to reinvent themselves, reports the Daily Maverick To the casual observer, nothing much seems to have happened in Zimbabwe in recent ...READ MORE
Former Zanu PF politburo member and fearless critic of President Robert Mugabe’s regime, Cephas Msipa has died. Msipa had been admitted at a private hospital in Harare over a suspected chest infection. According ...READ MORE
CENTRAL Intelligence boss Happyton Bonyongwe a fortnight ago reportedly warned President Robert Mugabe that continued infighting in Zanu PF at a time social discontent is rising is likely to fuel ...READ MORE
HARARE - Former Vice President Joice Mujuru yesterday overcame attempts to block her from holding her maiden rally in Bindura and warned President Robert Mugabe that he could be consumed ...READ MORE
ZANU PF factional and succession power struggles are now spilling into government business with ministers crossing swords in cabinet last week as the internal strife spiralled out of control. By Elias ...READ MORE
Johannesburg - Mass shutdowns and stayaways have once again been called across Zimbabwe as protests in main cities escalate. On Sunday several Facebook and Twitter accounts in support of the mass ...READ MORE
Harare,– A recent report by a top rights group has shown that President Robert Mugabe's government and party have turned more violent in attempts to save the Harare regime which ...READ MORE
HARARE - Amid Zimbabwe’s deepening political and economic rot, which critics blame on President Robert Mugabe and his ruling Zanu PF, opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his erstwhile lieutenant Tendai ...READ MORE
Mujuru coalition close: Tsvangirai
The British Ambassador’s Zimbabwe Blues
Zimbabwe’s politicians ready themselves for Mugabe’s death
Former governor turned Mugabe critic Cephas Msipa dies
Zimbabwe State spy agency CIO warns Robert Mugabe
Your time is up! Mujuru lays gauntlet at
Zanu PF succession battle rocks cabinet
There will be attacks, Zimbabwe protesters warn
Under Siege Mugabe Turning More Violent – Report
Tsvangirai, Biti mend relations