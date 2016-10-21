Zanu PF youths attack Temba Mliswa

Zanu PF youths in Norton ward 3 reportedly stormed at a Hall where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was training polling agents and attacked an independent candidate in the October 22 by elections, Temba Mliswa, who was present.
Heal Zimbabwe Trust reported that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) trained polling agents at Dudley hall on 19 October 2016.
“After the meeting, Zanu PF youths stormed the hall and attacked Independent Candidate Temba Mliswa’s polling agents. A woman only identified as Regai was badly injured as she failed to escape from the charging youths. Other polling agents were only rescued after they ran back into the hall where there were ZEC officials,” said the trust.
“In a separate incident, on 20 October 2016, Zanu PF youths stormed Katanga shopping centre and told all vendors to close their markets so that they attend a rally at Ngoni stadium that was to be addressed by Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa. The rally was to drum up support for Zanu PF candidate in the by-election, Ronald Chindedza.”
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe yesterday lashed out at the country’s judges for allowing demonstrations against his government by opposition parties and pro-democracy groups, saying there was a broader plot to topple ...
HARARE - Former senior Cabinet minister and now Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) elder, Didymus Mutasa, has confirmed phoning President Robert Mugabe to convey the message that opposition leaders, alarmed by ...
NORTON, Zimbabwe— Independent candidate Themba Mliswa has won the Norton parliamentary by-election, which featured a Zanu PF candidate whose campaign team included two vice presidents drawn from President Robert Mugabe's ruling ...
OPPOSITION MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday warned President Robert Mugabe that he risked being removed from power through massive protests if he did not retire soon.
BY NQOBANI NDLOVU
Tsvangirai said Mugabe’s ...
Pop legend George Michael was remembered by fellow celebrities as “a gift” to music lovers everywhere after word got out Sunday that he died on Christmas Eve. The “Last Christmas” singer “passed away peacefully” at […]
NEW YORK – Rapper Troy Ave, who’s accused of attempted murder in connection with a deadly melee at Irving Plaza, survived a Christmas Day shooting on a Brooklyn street corner, police sources said. The 34-year-old […]
LONDON – British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his […]
African Media Network, Econet media, has bought all the Ghana and Nigeria assets of the Modern Times Group (MTG), a leading Swedish digital entertainment group in a deal that that will create thousands of new […]
Pingback: para para dinle()
Pingback: para kazanmak()
Pingback: financial fraud()
Pingback: Sfeerhaard()
Pingback: Best Newspaper in India()
Pingback: joseph shihara rukshan de saram()
Pingback: joe de saram()
Pingback: rhodium()
Pingback: joseph de saram()
Pingback: hgh pen for sale()
Pingback: hgh information bodybuilding()
Pingback: Ñ‚ÑƒÑ€Ð¸Ð½Ð°Ð±Ð¾Ð» british dragon()
Pingback: http://www.mckenzieandwillis.co.nz/()
Pingback: hire a lawyer()
Pingback: attorney()
Pingback: Drive with Uber()
Pingback: peptides ghrp-6()
Pingback: removals to ireland from London()
Pingback: Tanning Salons()
Pingback: sacos de papas lo valledor()
Pingback: free download()
Pingback: apps()
Pingback: Denver Uber()
Pingback: kid fights mom()
Pingback: Skrota bilen Göteborg()
Pingback: Skrota bilen()
Pingback: steroids health risks()