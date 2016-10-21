News Ticker

Zanu PF youths attack Temba Mliswa

21st October 2016 Staff Reporter Politics 27

Zanu PF youths in Norton ward 3 reportedly stormed at a Hall where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was training polling agents and attacked an independent candidate in the October 22 by elections, Temba Mliswa, who was present.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust reported that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) trained polling agents at Dudley hall on 19 October 2016.

“After the meeting, Zanu PF youths stormed the hall and attacked Independent Candidate Temba Mliswa’s polling agents. A woman only identified as Regai was badly injured as she failed to escape from the charging youths. Other polling agents were only rescued after they ran back into the hall where there were ZEC officials,” said the trust.

“In a separate incident, on 20 October 2016, Zanu PF youths stormed Katanga shopping centre and told all vendors to close their markets so that they attend a rally at Ngoni stadium that was to be addressed by Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa. The rally was to drum up support for Zanu PF candidate in the by-election, Ronald Chindedza.”

