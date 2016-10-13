Mnangagwa clashes with Mphoko, urges counterpart’s prosecution

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed claims by his counterpart, Phelekezela Mphoko, that cabinet ministers could only be arrested with the approval of the president and advised lawmakers to approach the police over his interference with investigations.
Mphoko, the other vice president, made the remark in support of Jonathan Moyo, the Higher and Tertiary Education minister who the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently attempted to arrest in connection with fraud.
According to the ZACC charge sheet, Moyo connived in defrauding the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) that falls under his ministry of close to $500,000.
Moyo has admitted to the fraud, but insists that he must not be charged because he took the money to fund Zanu PF events and his Tsholotsho constituency where he donated bicycles.
However, Mnangagwa, responding to questions in parliament on Wednesday, said only the president was immune to prosecution and all other citizens, among them vice presidents, could be arrested if there were sufficient grounds to suspect they had committed a crime.
“…No one has immunity except the President. Everyone else in this country is fair game. They are not above the law. There is no one above the law. If (you are) aware that someone did not follow the law, they should go to the powers that carry out this work and then they will be able to conduct their duty,” said Mnangagwa.
Mphoko was recently in the eye of a storm for visiting Avondale Police Station in Harare and ordering the release of senior executives from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) whose arrested had been initiated by ZACC.
Mnangagwa advised lawmakers and citizens that they must report such cases as Mphoko’s interference with the police to the law enforcement agency.
The co-vice president added that it was not government policy for Moyo to divert ZIMDEF funds towards political party activities.
Mphoko has been linked to a Zanu PF faction, Generation 40 (G40) to which Moyo reportedly belongs.
The G40 outfit is fiercely opposed to another camp led by Mnangagwa.
There is no love lost between Mnangagwa and Mphoko, who publicly dismissed the claim that he was junior to his counterpart and vowed during a rally that a person from the Karanga tribe where his rival comes from would succeed President Robert Mugabe.
The new differences between the two vice presidents come just weeks after Mugabe told Zanu PF supporters during a women’s wing meeting in Harare that the party leadership was united. Nehanda Radio
IT never rains but pours for former Politburo and Cabinet minister, Webster Shamu, as his determined attempts to make a dramatic comeback keep failing.
By Tendai Makaripe
Last Thursday, at a ZANU-PF ...
Opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) leader, Joice Mujuru, has reportedly sacked Bright Matonga, a top party official, for alleged spying.
Local private media reports indicated on Tuesday that Matonga was suspected ...
HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabweans on Wednesday largely ignored a strike called by political activists to protest against the government's handling of growing discontent and economic woes, with organisers accusing state ...
HARARE - Zimbabwe opposition leaders on Friday condemned police actions after they fired tear gas at them and hundreds of demonstrators as a protest against President Robert Mugabe descended into one ...
THe debate continues to rage furiously among analysts and within warring Zanu PF about the wisdom of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa granting a controversial interview to British publication, the New ...
Cape Town – A British parliamentarian, Kate Hoey, has reportedly condemned the UK over Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire's visa refusal recently.
The exiled cleric was denied entry into the United Kingdom ...
