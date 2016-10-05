Mangoma Calls For ZEC’s Disbandment

Harare, – OPPOSITION Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) leader Elton Mangoma has called for the dissolution of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) which he accuses of rigging elections on Zanu PF’s behalf.
Addressing the media in Harare on Tuesday, Mangoma said despite calls for electoral reforms by opposition parties under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA), the major reform that must be pursued was ZEC’s disbandment.
“…The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to be fully disbanded both commissioners and staff,” he said.
“The commissioners are an extension of Zanu PF; for instance Mai Joice Kazembe (former ZEC deputy chairperson) has come back and we are not going to see anything different.”
Mangoma said the credibility of the country’s much disputed polls could only be salvaged if elections were managed under the auspices of independent bodies like UN, AU and SADC.
“For the country’s elections to be free and fair, they have to be administered by someone who is not contaminated by Zanu PF. General elections have to be managed by UN/AU/ SADC,” said the former Makoni legislator.
Mangoma further said the best way to avoid rigging in Zimbabwe’s polls was through the use of national identity cards as opposed to the voters roll, which he said was open to manipulation by Zanu PF.
“The voters roll in Zimbabwe has been used as a tool for excluding citizens from voting and therefore a systematic rigging tool by Zanu PF using ZEC,” Mangoma said.
“This is why both the voter’s roll and ZEC must not be used in the forthcoming elections.
“We call upon voting using national identity documents. Voting with IDs is easy and much more cheaper and can also assist those who are intimidated, if for instance you are intimidated in the rural areas you can run away and still vote wherever you run away to,” he said.
Mangoma emphasised the need for the 92 year-old Mugabe to step down and a road map for the next elections be put in place in the next six months.
“The rallying call is that Mugabe must go and Zanu PF must go. The speaker of the National Assembly would become acting President and elections be held within six months,” he said. – Radio VOP
