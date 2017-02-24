News Ticker

Gimmicks of Zimbabwe political alliances

24th February 2017 Staff Reporter Opinion 0

Zimbabwe is currently going through an Economic , Social and Political Crisis which has mainly been caused by weak state institutions and lack of leadership renewal since independence in 1980. President Mugabe who is the only leader Zimbabwe has ever known for the past 37 years has shown no signs of wanting to retire despite the economic turmoil and being the World’s Oldest Leader at 93 years.

By D.R Nyambiya

He recently closed the door on his ambitious lieutenants in Zanu Pf when he indicated that they did not possess the skills of statecraft to successed him as President but at the same time tried to prop up his young wife into the Zanu PF succession matrix, by insisting that ‘She (Grace Mugabe) is well-seasoned now, she’s a very strong character very much accepted by the people.’

This statement caused outrage as it was interpreted by many people to mean that he wanted to create a Mugabe Dynasty. However , as President Mugabe pursues plans for his Dynasty , the only way to stop his plans and to get out of this Crisis is for the Opposition Parties to come together and form a Grand Alliance for the 2018 General Election to challenge the Dominance of Zanu Pf. The reality is that there is a big possibility a Grand Alliance might not happen due to political haggling caused by greed and egos.

The main basis for a Grand Alliance to happen is for smaller parties that are in CODE to not just look from their own perspective of seeking equality in the Grand Alliance with bigger players but to also understand the MDC-T’s main concern of not wanting to piggyback other political parties in the name of a Grand Alliance.

At the end of the day a Grand Alliance which includes all the opposition political parties is what most Zimbabweans are clamouring for and a united opposition has a better chance to unseat Zanu Pf from power in September 2018 but there is a strong possibility it might not happen as smaller parties will likely coalesce in CODE while MDCT is strongly believed to have already struck a behind the scenes alliance pact with Zimpf (Mujuru) and to a lesser extent with Welshman Ncube’s MDC to form the Democratic Coalition (DECO).

The two main impediments to a Grand Alliance are that CODE is demandingequality while DECO is demanding that each political party’s capability be recognised by the Grand Alliance. If and when these two impediments are overcome then a Grand Alliance is a possibility for Zimbabwe in the 2018 General Elections.

Mugabe and Zanu Pf’s long rule in Zimbabwe can only be ended by a united opposition that will combine strategies , capabilities and resources into one powerful unit against a single & demotivated enemy, in time for the General Election in September 2018.

In conclusion , The MDCT as the biggest opposition party is rightly searching for political players who will complementand enhance its 2018 Election Strategy.

However the MDCT is cautioned against being high handed in negotiations with smaller parties but it is encouraged to strive to reach a compromise in the interest of the nation so that a Grand Alliance becomes a reality since it stands to benefit the most by inheriting the political crown of the national presidency if the Grand Alliance wins the 2018 Elections to form a Grand Coalition Government.

The same negotiation strategy the MDC-T successfully used against ZimPF’s , to mirror its shortcomings against ZimPF’s capabilities can also be utilised in negotiations with CODE to reach a Grand Alliance Agreement , otherwise smaller parties will be spoilers in the 2018 Elections.

And last but not least a Grand Alliance must only be seen as a solid base to start from on the long and torturous journey to dethrone Zanu PF from power in the 2018 General Elections.

The Grand Alliance will need to do much more ; beginning with targeting the under 35s to register to vote as they constitute 70 % of the population , re-energise its urban base for a high turnout on election day and it must conduct rigorous voter education in rural areas to counter coercion and intimidation by Zanu PF.

Writer : Darlington Nyambiya is the President of the Local Solutions Council (LSC) , a leading Zimbabwe Think Tank. The LSC is a Think Tank with members from diverse Zimbabwean communities in politics, business , religion and sports. He is also a Pro Democracy Activist , Political Strategist , Human Rights Defender , Social Media Commentator , Writer and a Business Executive. Contact Details – Mobile Number : +44 74 823 56315 , Twitter handle: D_Nyambiya, Email :info@localsolutionscouncil.com , Corporate Twitter Handle : lsc_thinktank ,Website :www.localsolutionscouncil.com

Related Posts
Strive Masiyiwa – Africa’s game changer?
Strive Masiyiwa – Africa’s game changer?
"What is lacking in Africa are leaders who have compelling pictures of the future of their nations and the confidence to rally resources to realise the creation of the future ...
READ MORE
‘Robert Mugabe will be dead by 2018″ – Analyst
‘Robert Mugabe will be dead by 2018″ – Analyst
HARARE - International Crisis Group senior consultant for southern Africa Piers Pigou says President Robert Mugabe’s advanced age and the country’s changing politics will not make it possible for him ...
READ MORE
Professor Moyo online: the ironies
Professor Moyo online: the ironies
THE Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Professor Jonathan Moyo has announced with a little bit of drama, that he is now going to be directly using social media ...
READ MORE
How to fix the economy in Zimbabwe
How to fix the economy in Zimbabwe
Some economic commentators took pain in accepting the published 2014 economic growth rate of 3,1 percent: They believe growth was overstated. Their doubt is understandable. Attempting to reconcile a 3,1 percent ...
READ MORE
Why Africa should turn to capital markets to fund its infrastructure deficit
Why Africa should turn to capital markets to fund its infrastructure deficit
Improving infrastructure is not only critical for economic growth in Africa but essential for ensuring the improved wellbeing of its people. This is backed by empirical research, which shows a ...
READ MORE
Indigenous associations failing members
Indigenous associations failing members
BUSINESS associations have evolved over thousands of years into organisations that promote the collective good of their members. The roots of these associations can be traced to ancient times, when merchants ...
READ MORE
Op-Ed: Reckoning nears for Mugabe’s Heirs
Op-Ed: Reckoning nears for Mugabe’s Heirs
Times are changing in Zimbabwe as Mugabe’s end nears, but would-be successors are facing uncomfortable questions and equally uneasy choices. The way they react to these dilemmas will shape the ...
READ MORE
2016 is make or break for Robert Mugabe
2016 is make or break for Robert Mugabe
Five key reasons why Zimbabwe’s economy will be far worse in 2016 “Since international capital is a coward, no one is prepared to risk their money in a tiny overrated economy ...
READ MORE
Prophets: Anger against journalists understandable
Prophets: Anger against journalists understandable
WHILE the acts by modern day prophets continue to grow weirder by the passing of each week, I have noted in various media and, profoundly, in my e-mail the simmering ...
READ MORE
Vuzu Sex Parties – Who’s to Blame?
Vuzu Sex Parties – Who’s to Blame?
Sex orgies, where teenagers abuse drugs and alcohol before indulging in (usually) unprotected intercourse, have apparently become a regular phenomenon in Zimbabwe. For instance, 224 teens were recently arrested for engaging ...
READ MORE
Strive Masiyiwa – Africa’s game changer?
‘Robert Mugabe will be dead by 2018″ –
Professor Moyo online: the ironies
How to fix the economy in Zimbabwe
Why Africa should turn to capital markets to
Indigenous associations failing members
Op-Ed: Reckoning nears for Mugabe’s Heirs
2016 is make or break for Robert Mugabe
Prophets: Anger against journalists understandable
Vuzu Sex Parties – Who’s to Blame?

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News