News Ticker

Trump and the Zimbabwe connection- sport hunting and golf

16th January 2017 Staff Reporter Opinion 0

Donald Trump will be sworn in as United States president this week. So far, according to Zimbabweland, Trump’s inconsistent and rare commentaries on Africa reveal little of his policy position.

He has called South Africa ‘a mess’ (but few would argue about that), and has challenged President Museveni of Uganda, arguing that he should be locked up for corruption (well he may have a point too). But overall there is little to be gleaned beyond the usual Twitter-led knee-jerk commentary that has characterised Trump to date.

So what are the implications for Zimbabwe? Robert Mugabe in his usual mischievous style has both backed Trump – as a challenger of western liberal hegemony – and castigated him – arguing that Adolf Hitler must be his grandfather!

Trump has said that, along with Museveni, he will personally see that he is imprisoned. Beyond the campaign rhetoric and political posturing, Zimbabwe though has more direct and positive connection with Trump, via his sons. This suggests an interesting set of common interests, arising from a slightly bizarre route.

The new US President’s sons – Eric and Donald Jr., now in charge of the Trump business empire – are very fond of Africa, and indeed in 2010 visited Zimbabwe on a high-end trophy hunting trip organised by an exclusive South African company, Hunting Legends.

Their time in Matetsi safari area near Hwange was much enjoyed.  During their hunting safari they hunted leopard, elephant, buffalo and waterbuck and more, and paid huge sums in trophy fees, as well as their no doubt luxurious bush accommodation and safari services. A small media storm occurred, with outrage at the horrors of hunting from the usual quarters (check out the photos – you can see why), although it was completely above board.

So perhaps Zimbabwe can make the connection to Trump through his sons and via the promotion of sport hunting? Trump Senior prefers golf (he has his own golf course in Scotland, but I am told some of Zimbabwe’s are world class), but as a route to promoting US business and African development, sport hunting may be a win-win. Personally I don’t like hunting or golf, and many will no doubt object to the idea that hunting can result in development gains, as in the outraged global reaction to the death of Cecil the lion at the hands of a hapless dentist from Minnesota.

Nevertheless, there are good arguments for the sustainable use of wildlife, and trophy revenues are the ones that usually make it economically profitable, as I argued in a blog on Cecil. So perhaps the relevant ministers need to get on a plane to the US, and be the first in the queue to make the case for Zimbabwe as an investment destination.

Last time the Trump brothers came to Zimbabwe they were escorted by a white-owned South African company; perhaps next time they can engage with a community-led business, with more benefits to local people from the significant fees paid. Perhaps the Save Valley Conservancy can get involved, along with their outreach schemes; and maybe the long-lost ‘wildlife-based land reform’ can be revived, with dividends spilling over to support development in some of the most disadvantaged areas of the country.

Just as diamonds were the platform for Chinese engagement with Zimbabwe (see next week’s blog), perhaps sport hunting could provide the same starting point for new political relations and joint business ventures with the US; although hopefully – but far from guaranteed – without all the murky corrupt, politics that ensue when investments in valuable resources occur in Africa.

This all may be grasping at straws. I suspect so, as the more serious global challenges are more fundamentally about Trump’s challenge to rights, democracy and the global political order. Certainly, we are about to enter a new era, where old rules don’t apply. Thinking out of the box, and developing a new discourse for African engagement with the US will definitely be necessary; and this must start from Friday.

This was extracted from a story  by Ian Scoones on Zimbabweland

Related Posts
Coup De Grace? Plots and Purges – Mugabe and Zanu-PF’s Congress
Coup De Grace? Plots and Purges – Mugabe and Zanu-PF’s Congress
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe is viewed as a clever Machiavellian schemer by admirers and detractors alike, to the extent that even skilful manoeuvring is read into policy debacles. For example, in April ...
READ MORE
MDC-T Boycott Decision Bold But Could Be Foolhardy
MDC-T Boycott Decision Bold But Could Be Foolhardy
The MDC-T decision to boycott pending by-elections unless President Robert Mugabe’s administration rolls out wide-sweeping electoral reforms is unquestionably bold but it could very well end up being fool-hardy. Lest the ...
READ MORE
Moyo, you can’t know everything
Moyo, you can’t know everything
The most unfortunate reality in Zimbabwe today is when Jonathan Moyo coughs, the media in Zimbabwe contracts some virus. By Freddy Mutoda Give the devil his due, the professor has a perchance ...
READ MORE
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of deflation
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of deflation
IN MOST parts of the world, prices have risen steadily for decades. While some things — computers and electronic products, for example — have become cheaper over time, the prices ...
READ MORE
The hidden racism of the refugee crisis — why does nobody care when black Africans drown?
The hidden racism of the refugee crisis — why does nobody care when black Africans drown?
Ever since the Syrian refugee crisis hit international headlines the plight of African migrants in Europe has taken a back seat. Media attention has focused on arrivals via the eastern ...
READ MORE
Solidarity and apology message to the masses from senior ZRP Police officer
Solidarity and apology message to the masses from senior ZRP Police officer
I am a member of the security forces at a very high level. I want to assure Zimbabweans that the generality of the security forces are all with you. We have seen ...
READ MORE
‘We introduced the dollar as revenge on the West’ – Mnangagwa
‘We introduced the dollar as revenge on the West’ – Mnangagwa
VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said his current party and government positions do not make him President-in-waiting. He spoke about President Robert Mugabe’s succession, the country’s imploding economy and Zanu ...
READ MORE
Strive Masiyiwa – Africa’s game changer?
Strive Masiyiwa – Africa’s game changer?
"What is lacking in Africa are leaders who have compelling pictures of the future of their nations and the confidence to rally resources to realise the creation of the future ...
READ MORE
Tomana not fit for purpose
Tomana not fit for purpose
In any civilised society, Prosecutor-General Johannes Tomana would have, of his own accord, resigned or been sacked. By Conrad Nyamutata It is not surprising that his comments which seemed to condone child ...
READ MORE
African nations who bet on China face fallout
African nations who bet on China face fallout
AS THE global oil price slump passed its one-year anniversary in June, Angola’s President José Eduardo dos Santos booked a trip to Beijing. by Patrick McGroarty and Matina Stevis   The long-serving autocrat ...
READ MORE
Coup De Grace? Plots and Purges – Mugabe
MDC-T Boycott Decision Bold But Could Be Foolhardy
Moyo, you can’t know everything
Why Zimbabwe is now in the grip of
The hidden racism of the refugee crisis —
Solidarity and apology message to the masses from
‘We introduced the dollar as revenge on the
Strive Masiyiwa – Africa’s game changer?
Tomana not fit for purpose
African nations who bet on China face fallout

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News