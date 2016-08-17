News Ticker

MDC-T says victory is within touching distance

17th August 2016

MDC has no regrets for showing solidarity with genuine war veterans.

The MDC is a social democratic political party that has always held deep respect for the revolutionary struggle against settler colonialism; which heroic and selfless struggle ultimately led to the attainment of our independence on April 18, 1980. As such, the MDC will always show its support for and solidarity with all the toiling and down–trodden masses of Zimbabwe, regardless of political affiliation.

The Zanu PF regime, as it continues to fizzle out of power and collapse like a deck of cards, has recently been persecuting and harassing genuine war veterans. The recent arrest of war veterans leaders, Victor Matemadanda and Douglas Mahiya is a case in point.

Whilst the MDC has got absolutely no brief for both Matemadanda and Mahiya, we are a political party that tenaciously and resolutely believes in the rule of law as opposed to the rule by the law. Thus, the MDC shall continue to denounce the continued and uncalled for harassment of all genuine war veterans by the beleaguered and faction-ridden Zanu PF regime.




The Bill of Rights as captured in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe applies to all Zimbabweans, war veterans included. The MDC will never, ever celebrate the unlawful harassment and imprisonment of any Zimbabwean citizen, regardless of race, colour, creed or political affiliation.

We are a modern day and progressive political party that believes in the respect and upholding of the fundamental human rights of all citizens of Zimbabwe.

Of late, the bankrupt and paranoid Zanu PF regime has launched a relentless and mindless media onslaught against some genuine and iconic war veterans, both living and dead. False, malicious, misleading and defamatory stories are being written about revolutionary icons in the mould of the late General Solomon Mujuru.

The Zanu PF-controlled media has gone into overdrive trying to propagate the false and frivolous story that the MDC and the late General Mujuru are/were agents of the West; whatever that means. We would like to make it abundantly clear that the MDC is a lawfully registered and legitimate political party that has always advocated for peaceful, democratic change in Zimbabwe.

We are a party that is firmly rooted in Zimbabwe and we shall continue to fearlessly push forward a Zimbabwe-centred agenda until the corrupt and bankrupt Zanu PF regime is lawfully and constitutionally removed from power.

The MDC led revolution against the Zanu PF dictatorship is certainly bound to succeed. As the former Cuban leader, Fidel Castro, once said: ‘’a revolution is a struggle to the death between the future and the past’’. The MDC represents not only the present but also the future of Zimbabwean politics.

No amount of puerile and vexatious mudslinging by the collapsing Zanu PF regime shall ever dissuade the MDC from continuing with its peaceful and democratic struggle for the establishment of a new Zimbabwe. The people of Zimbabwe deserve a new beginning; a fresh and brand new start.

The MDC is the government-in-waiting and we are not going to disappoint the long-suffering masses of Zimbabwe. Victory is within touching distance. The enemy is cornered and vanguished.

MDC: Equal Opportunities For All

Obert Chaurura Gutu

MDC National Spokesperson.

