Zimbabwe: Instability in Zanu-PF

Former liberation war commander Dumiso Dabengwa says the instability in Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s Zanu-PF bodes ill for the country.

By Ray Ndlovu

“Mugabe is no longer in control,” Dabengwa told the Financial Mail this week. “One can see it [in that] police have now been involved in what is an internal party matter. This is a Zanu-PF issue and must not spread to outsiders.”

Dabengwa fell out with Mugabe ahead of the 2008 elections. He left the ruling party the same year and in August 2010 revived the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu). In its heyday in the 1980s, Zapu was the main rival political party to Mugabe’s Zanu. It was led by the late former vice-president, Joshua Nkomo, popularly known as “Father Zimbabwe “.

Dabengwa says the arrest of war veterans last week is shocking. “It’s an issue best dealt with by the disciplinary committee of Zanu-PF … Now that it involves police, it’s taking it too far and it’s not fair to resort to [the] use of the police.”

War veterans spokesman Douglas Mahiya and secretary-general Victor Matemadanda have been the casualties so far. Mugabe promised to deal “severely” with the association for breaking ranks with him.

A damning communiqué released last month by the war veterans accused Mugabe of being “manipulative” and blamed him for “poor leadership”.









War veterans have constituted an anchor of Mugabe’s support base. They carried out farm invasions in 2000, which dispossessed nearly 6,000 white commercial farmers of their land. Their actions, which led to the tanking of the economy, boosted Mugabe’s political status. It was a costly exercise, as Zimbabwe is still paying dearly for the effects of the chaotic land seizures.

The country remains under Western sanctions, credit lines have dried up and foreign investors are not keen to touch Zimbabwe. Foreign direct investment inflows in 2015 were US$525m — in contrast, neighbouring Zambia and Mozambique generated nearly $8bn between them, according to the Zimbabwe Investment Authority.

Agricultural output in Zimbabwe has fallen by more than half, with the country now reliant on maize imports from Zambia and Mozambique. At peak production in 2000 agriculture contributed 30% to GDP, according to the Commercial Farmers’ Union. Zimbabwe needs 2.2Mt annually for its food supplies, but production is at 400,000t.

The UN Development Programme last month indicated that 4.5m people — more than a third of the 12m population — will need food aid by March 2017 as hunger stalks the former regional breadbasket.

Banks have also been reluctant to lend money to resettled black farmers who hold no title deeds to the farmland. The government’s 99-year leases, which it says are “bankable”, have failed to sway financial institutions to fund black farmers.

The economic collapse under Mugabe’s watch is at the epicentre of the war veterans’ disillusionment with him. After all, most are not immune to the cash shortages and long queues at banks for the usually late monthly pension payouts.

Yet it is Mugabe’s stubborn refusal to exit the political scene and name a successor that has hardened the veterans against him. In May, the war veterans indicated their preference for vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over. Mugabe does not take easily to talk of leadership change.

In an attempt to secure his position, Mnangagwa said last weekend he had never tried to “arrogate power to himself” away from Mugabe.

BMI Research, a Singapore-based think-tank, in its latest outlook on Zimbabwe, said the reversal of the war veterans’ support was symbolic of the Mugabe era entering its final years. “Furthermore, open condemnation of the government from such a high-profile group is likely to bring more critical discourse out into the public realm, with negative consequences for the prospects of a peaceful transition to power,” it said.

BMI Research has also revised downwards Zimbabwe’s short-term political risk index to 37.7 out of 100, from a previous score of 41.5, on the back of increased uncertainty around political succession.

Further signs of uncertainty emerged this week as war veterans minister Tshinga Dube indicated there would be elections this year to choose a new leadership of the war veterans’ association.

“We are also going to approach Chris Mutsvangwa to persuade him that for the good of the war veterans, he needs to step aside. Though it is a sovereign association, the war veterans’ association cannot be separated from the party. This is because war veterans and Zanu-PF share the same revolutionary principles and they cannot do without one another,” he said.