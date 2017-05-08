News Ticker

Nothing to Lose: Chamisa on Mahiya court experience

1st August 2016 Staff Reporter Opinion 80

Today was a special day for me. Special in ways more than one as I spent the greater part of the day in Court. It dawned on me that as Zimbabweans we have lost everything to the extent that there is nothing else to lose.

MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa seen here greeting Joice Mujuru inside the court room
MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa seen here greeting Joice Mujuru inside the court room

A few days ago, I came across a very emotional video on Facebook. The video was very short, just about 2 minutes but I could not stomach the pain of our parents, our heroes, brothers and sisters, comrades and patriots who fought in the liberation struggle for this very land we stand on. Yes, this very beautiful and Great Zimbabwe, the land of stone.

They were standing in solidarity with our brother and comrade Douglas Mahiya who has become the latest victim on the long list of revolutionary fathers being consumed by the very ‘revolution’.

Their crime, my brothers and sisters, is that they have ideas, just like Pastor Evan Mawarire, Promise Mkwananzi, Linda Masarira and the unaccounted for Itai Dzamara, and many other peace loving Zimbabweans who were and are being persecuted just for sharing their ideas and thoughts for this great nation.

I felt so compelled by the situation that the political tinder box has created that I chose to show up at the magistrates court, also in solidarity. It turned out to be a very sad yet unique day.

Sad because I met with various war veterans and had a one-on-one with most of these esteemed citizens. I failed to comprehend how much they have been driven to the cliff, how much they have been strangled by grief and how much they have lost under the current dispensation.

Our mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters who sacrificed their livelihoods for our independence have been robbed of hope and dignity, they have lost opportunities for their children and grandchildren and above all they have lost the promise of this great country. The very essence of their struggle has been violated by those whom they have entrusted with their future.

It was a sad day because just as we were getting out of the courtroom walking side by side with Cde Victor Matemadanda, the Cde was dramatically snatched and arrested under my watch and at the court room entrance. We had just exchanged greetings and as we started to get in conversation, the man was arrested and will possibly go through the same cycle of agony and embarrassment.




But, it was also a unique day in a way. Unique because a lot of people from across the social and political divide as well as civil society, showed up in solidarity with Cde Douglas Mahiya.

Unique, because for the first time since the inclusive government, I met my former Cabinet mate Dr Joyce Mujuru in person and in the courtroom, also standing in solidarity with fellow comrades.

In times like these we should stand and act together as a people. We must rally behind and stand in support of the voices and faces of the soon coming New Zimbabwe.

As a nation, we need to holistically look at this horrific abuse of the citizenry and objectively calculate how far we can go at this rate. The courts are supposed to be the oasis of effective justice, the last pillar of self defense by a tormented people but it would it appear that this pillar is being tested and shaken.

Of late, the constitution is also under constant testing and retesting to the profit of jurisprudence

I have come to the conclusion that as a people, we have lost everything we possibly could in this country. We have lost our dignity, our legacy, identity and livelihood. We are a peace people, a great great humble and loving people and all that we have lost. More fundamentally we have lost a country as we have also lost a lot of time.

We need our nation back, we need our pride back and with it our Ubuntu. We are a great people, but we have been driven to a point where we have nothing else to lose. And I mean it, we have #nothingtolose

Think Excellence, Think Difference, Think Brilliance!!

Share this:

Related Posts

Arts & Entertainment

80 Trackbacks & Pingbacks

  1. National Transitional Authority: A dream for criminals and selfish politicians - Zimbabwe Consolidated News
  2. Google
  3. pdr training
  4. rocks off
  5. superior auto institute
  6. malayalam movie
  7. International 4300
  8. Song
  9. domain names
  10. smell proof bags
  11. chainsaw grinding diamond wheel
  12. superior auto institute
  13. the watches exchange
  14. humor
  15. Double Penetration Toy
  16. Vibrator
  17. free download for windows 8
  18. free download for windows 8
  19. superior auto institute
  20. Photography Studio
  21. free download for pc windows
  22. kerala
  23. sexy shop
  24. buy lion kona coffee
  25. coffee from kona
  26. buy beans of kona
  27. games for pc download
  28. best clit vibrator
  29. Anal Plugs
  30. pc games for windows xp
  31. Squirmy Rabbit Love-Her
  32. Chaga Pilz
  33. Better Sex Toys
  34. Sears
  35. vibrator for her
  36. 100% pure mulvadi
  37. best rabbit vibrator
  38. cheating in a relationship
  39. how to make money working from home
  40. anal sex plug
  41. Buy Android installs
  42. Διακόσμηση
  43. peru travel
  44. adamandeve.com
  45. desinfectionpunaisedelit
  46. Rechargeable Rabbir Vibrator
  47. best vibrator
  48. realistic remote controlled vibrator
  49. male vacuum pump
  50. relationship advice
  51. ireland
  52. forex signal list pro
  53. camere spion
  54. chevy dealer in avon park fl
  55. pc apps for windows 8
  56. best smm panel
  57. Cheryl Barnes
  58. the bunny vibrator
  59. wabbit dildo
  60. Cheap Phentermine
  61. data recovery
  62. feng shui bedroom
  63. Arduino modules
  64. full apps pc download
  65. pc games for windows 8
  66. 福井脱毛
  67. خرید سرور مجازی
  68. pure kona
  69. motu and patlu
  70. Daytona Margaritaville
  71. home page
  72. http://www.hamptonbaylightinghd.com
  73. how to tell your partner you have std
  74. Destiny
  75. Zumba instructor
  76. Funny birthday meme
  77. Adult Toys Online
  78. Nothing to Lose: Chamisa on Mahiya court experience | European Gospel Radio
  79. Soldier deployment boots
  80. Empty capsules- Wholesale price!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News