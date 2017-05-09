Solidarity and apology message to the masses from senior ZRP Police officer

I am a member of the security forces at a very high level.



I want to assure Zimbabweans that the generality of the security forces are all with you.

We have seen our bosses panicking.We are having a lot of pressure coming from first family more than from our bosses.

The security forces resources are too little and the personnel resources are too demotivated to be in the streets fighting the same people who didn’t only kept us going but also give us accommodation.Who are we without the masses.

We rent your houses.

We use your free transport to go to work.

Our teargas banks are very dwindled and the government knows that we cannot last a week.

Our cars are broken down,we only have a few and we all know you will burn them down soon.

We have no reason to be fighting the people whom we are supposed to be protecting.

Please do not beat these young police officers unless they threaten or beat you up.









Personally I urge you to continue protesting peacefully,return violence where you are provoked.

Target ministers private businesses

The few police officers injured will make it clear to others that they should stop hitting people.

We will need nurses to look after us yet we are beating them and harassing.

We need teachers to teach our children well in class yet we are beating and harassing them.

We know we only got paid before you because we are used to protect this corrupt government.

Zimbabwe Republic Police cannot control Harare if you the people of Zimbabwe decide to protest from all Harare locations,how can we control the whole country on protest…..the bosses know.

Politicians are not sleeping.

Mphoko is afraid he is the easiest target

Mnangagwa is very reluctant to advise

because Mugabe does not listen Grace have started to prepare for exile,they are afraid and they know the sooner they run the better.

Keep going out my brothers and sisters.

The country has no money,The security forces will not be paid this month because Chinamasa could not get loans from Europe.And Chinamasa coming empty handed will make Mugabe and his family start shaking.

Trust me

Do not lose hope

Genuine police officers are behind you

I am one of them Don’t kill us we love you.We are part of you.

Yes return fight for those who are assaulting civilian.

Watch the situation,you will realise that some police officers will not beat people even when some are beating.

Do not loot private businesses.Dont let some police take some protesters easy,fight and get them free.

Thank you.

Please share this messages

from a high rank ZRP