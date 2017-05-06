Patrick Zhuwao on FDI – tyranny of the misinformed

There is appalling madness going on in Zimbabwe at the moment, the country has literally lost its socio-political and economic compass. Zimbabweans and the international community watch with astonishment as policy discord is normalised in our once great nation.
by David Mutori and Justice Ben Paradza
The disparity of the views being expressed by senior government officials is shocking. What’s worse, President Robert Mugabe who is the country’s Chief Executive does not bother trying to clarify his government’s policies, assuming he still has the capacity to do so. Instead, the President seems to be enjoying the policy catfights and the bruises as ministers outdo each other in the retrogressive game of policy inconsistency.
The president’s lack of policy leadership – a trademark of his misrule, has left his lieutenants fighting each other and making fools of themselves. Lunatic views are being peddled to gullible audiences as ‘policy’ by what can only be described as opportunist ministers trying to make themselves relevant as they claim to understand the President’s views better than everybody else. The discord has virtually made it impossible for any serious investor to make long term investment in the country – one reason why investors want to get their return as quickly as possible and get out as we saw in at Chiadzwa.
In government, the monumental madness keeps rearing its ugly head. Quite often, we hear of things uttered by government ministers that just do not make sense. According to Zimbabwe’s Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Patrick Zhuwao, Zimbabwe ‘does not need Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)’ and suggesting otherwise is ‘ungodly’ or ‘unpatriotic’. The Youth minister goes on to suggest that those who advocate for FDI are denouncing President Robert Mugabe and ‘interfere with the boy Minister’s portfolio. They are also agents of regime change. While the minister has his right to express himself including peddling senseless views or simply exposing his sheer ignorance, his warped view on FDI must not go unchallenged.
In this day and age, a government minister of a country that is supposed to be a member of the international community of nations brings us shame if he stands up in front of the world to say such nonsense. I hope he is not ignorant to the extent of not realising that each time his uncle gallivants all over the world looking for multimillion -dollar deals with the Chinese, that is Direct Foreign Investment he will be desperately hunting for.
That he has always returned home empty-handed is more about the iniquity of his policies than irrelevance of FDI. More likely than not, this is just a desperate attempt on Zhuwao’s part to make himself relevant. Even patriotic diehards agree that Zimbabwe desperately needs investment and is ill prepared to cherry pick. Contemporary economies have made it necessary that every country including China and the USA needs both domestic and foreign investment to grow. Economic growth that is tittering at the bottom after shrinking by more than 40%, unemployment that is estimated at around 90% and tight liquidity in the country suggest that Zimbabwe should be the last country to utter such nonsense. The country desperately needs investment, now.
Economies need investment to create future productive capacity and replace old equipment and machinery. Such investment is a key determinant of future economic growth and investment is either domestic or foreign. The ‘foreign’ and ‘domestic’ is a description of where the investment comes from. Even inflows from the Zimbabwe diaspora if channelled to investment fall under FDI.
If Patrick Zhuwao agrees that his uncle’s government desperately needs to improve people’s livelihoods, he must accept that Zimbabwe’s economy needs to grow to increase the size of the economic cake. His views against FDI, suggests that the nephew minister believes that Zimbabwe’s domestic investment is large enough to spur the much needed economic growth. The problem is that Zimbabwe’s domestic investment is woeful, or more aptly, awful. If anything, most of the local players are nothing but “subsistence and speculative investors”, including the youthful and uninformed minister whose ascendancy to the ministry was more of a result of family relationship than merit. There are several Zimbabweans in and out of Zimbabwe who could do a much better job, only if they were Mugabe’s nephews or nieces!
There are a number of variables that can be used to measure domestic investment and one of them is called ‘gross domestic savings’ which is usually measured as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Calculated as a percentage of income, gross savings is the amount of money that an economy sets aside after total consumption (consumption today versus consumption tomorrow), in other words the amount of money that we set aside to ensure that we have a better future.
There is general agreement that what we save today has impact on future economic growth. Some countries have great tradition of saving others are not so great. One country with a great record of gross domestic savings is China which saves approximately 50 cents out of every dollar they make. Much closer to home, not long ago, Botswana had more than 30 billion Pula stashed in foreign reserves. The benefits of those many years of saving are now there for anyone to see. On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s gross savings record is very poor. Chart 1 below shows Zimbabwe’s gross domestic savings as a percentage of GDP for 40 years since 1975 (source: world bank). We have included figures that cover previous ‘sanction periods’ for readers to judge for themselves the sanctions mantra.
Not preparing for a future: Zimbabwe’s gross domestic savings and percentage of GDP
The chart shows that Zimbabwe is consuming more than what it is producing and this has been the case for more than a decade. While Zimbabwe is not the only country with negative gross domestic savings rate, the difference is that other countries actively encourage foreign investment to stimulate economic growth.
Zimbabwe’s negative savings rate contrasts sharply with its neighbours. Chart 2 below compares Zimbabwe to her neighbours.
Odd one and going the wrong way: Zimbabwe’s gross domestic savings compared to peers
A situation where gross national savings are negative and the country cannot attract investment from abroad points to a doomed future. In that process, the economic cake keeps diminishing. Mugabe’s incompetent nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, believes that he can keep enlarging his own slice of the dwindling cake and has the audacity to make shameful utterances against FDI. Unfortunately, this means that everyone else gets smaller slices of a shrinking economic cake. One of the results, as we have seen over the years, is a terribly corrupt society where the entire nation is grossly impoverished with a few connected men and women living Hollywood lifestyles, albeit on borrowed time!
So Zhuwao, our beloved country cannot afford the tyranny of the misinformed. If you cannot appreciate simple or basic economics, you would benefit the nation more by giving the platform to propagate investment policy to those who understand the policy issues at hand. You are disrespecting, patronising your audience and stunting the mental growth of the youth that ironically, your job is to nurture. We as a nation are getting fed up by all the ‘institutional madness’ that seems to be contaminating our environment everywhere we go at the moment.
If the world’s major economies continue to have appetitive for and sound policies to attract FDI, what is Zimbabwe to turn its back on what is required to get it working again? In simple terms, FDI is like blood transfusion; if your own system has run out of the capacity to produce blood or you have lost so much of it, you can only survive if there are stocks from blood donors in a blood bank. Only a mental patient, like Patrick Zhuwao, would refuse blood transfusion when seriously in need and against medical advice. The comatose Zimbabwean economy critically needs some transfusion and life support to prevent total collapse. It only takes a challenged, myopic and patronised mind like Patrick Zhuwao to think otherwise.
David Mutori is a pro-democracy activist who is frustrated with politicians abusing their positions by duping people. He believes that Zimbabweans underestimate their individual responsibilities and potential to determine their future. He writes in his personal capacity and can be contacted on mutorid@gmail.com. Ben Paradza is a pro-democracy activist and interim vice-president of Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE). Contact him at info@zunde.org
I feel that is one of the most vital information for me.
And i am satisfied studying your article. But
wanna commentary on few basic issues, The website taste is perfect, the articles is truly great
: D. Good process, cheers
Real Madrid Sergio Ramos Tredjetröja
As the admin of this site is working, no doubt very rapidly it will be famous, due to its feature contents.
bayern munchen trøje
I used to be recommended this website by way of my cousin. I’m not
certain whether or not this post is written through him as nobody else know such detailed approximately my
problem. You are wonderful! Thank you!
maglietta inter
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this site is
genuinely fastidious.
Fotballdrakter Chile barn
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though
you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what
youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos
to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
maglietta arsenal
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this web site is in fact fastidious.
manchester city trøje børn
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you have hit
the nail on the head. The problem is something too few people
are speaking intelligently about. I am very
happy that I found this in my hunt for something regarding this.
fotbollströjor
Hi to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this website,
and your views are nice designed for new visitors.
Liverpool 16 Marko Grujic drakt
Hello, I check your blogs on a regular basis. Your humoristic style is witty,
keep it up!
Manchester United tröja
I think the admin of this web page is in fact working hard in support of his site, for the reason that here every data is quality based material.
The posts is quite appealing.
Thank you for being thee lecturer on this topic. My partner
and i enjoyed the article a lot annd most off all enjoyed reading the way you handled the
aapect I thought to be controversial. You happen to be always incredibly kind towards readers relly like me and let me in mmy
life. Thank you.
This liquid is made from pure sweetie. It is currently sold in PA,
NJ, NY, MD, DE, Veterans administration. Any store that sells wine should either stock orr can special order Carroll’s
Mead. In PA, the PLCB Specialty Wine stores sell Carroll’s Mead.
In VA, Wegmans, Giant Food, Harris Teeter Grocery chains as well as dark red shops.
A group of fourr to six can easily feast on any sort of
ris desired. They make regular ribs, spicy ribs, spare ribs with bones, and riblets thatt are
boneless. Cornn bread, mini ears of corn at thhe cob, andd a choice of mashed or garlic potatoes oor French-fried potatoes or potato wedges are available with diet.
Along with that, considerably mokre a assoftment oof another
side of vegetable from a comparatively large associated with vegetables.
Those on recption menus are impressiive and savoury!! Satisfying is the word that the stomach says when through eating the msal served there.
The aroma from the ribs cooking iin the kitchen soothes the soul as
dinner is anxiously awaited for.
If you drink alcohol, drfink an 8 to 10-ounceglass oof water immediately
before, during or after each how is beer made.
It’ll help prevent you drinking altering alcohol by filling you upp and preventing thirst.
It may also prevent through eating or ating as much after alcohol.
Alcohol impairs our judgment so we tend consume more come upp with wrong diet after spoiling.
Dronking extra water even assists in discouraging hangovers.
Alcohol increases fat uptaqke and wwater retentionn sso
the less you drink while trtying get rid of fat the better your
resultfs will find yourself. It is best to avoid all beer makws
while mame sure to lose fats.
Sanitation is one among the vital aspect of brewing beer at home.
Homebrew retailers will sell products which properly sanitize your electronics.
Don’t underestimate the importance of keeping all facets of your homebrew operation healthy.
A compromised set of equipment create a mixtue
of the highest quality ingredients taste like vinegar.
Other holikday hazard include fresh cut flowers, holly, poinsettias (which are toxic aand provide about irritation for the GI tract), mistletoe plus some potted flowers oor
vegetables. Easter lilies are especially lethal annd can ven result in irreversible kidney disease in cats.
Cats aand dogs haave been known just to be ill from drinking drinking water in the beds base of
cut Christmas trees and shrubs. The chemicals used whenever pests are noot the
tree looking fresh can cause vomiting and diarrhea in the dogs aand cats.
Christmas trees in order to be anchored firmly so a leaping cat will noot send the tree
tumbling down using.
A regarding people start offf brewing and fermenting
their homebrew with plastic food quality pails. True Brrew is an example that are of
a brewwing supply company that prodduces suych buckets that while are to be able to use, are quite limiting.
You ned to remopve the lid out there pailss sso that you can check your fermentation aas
thhe plastic isn’t clear. This increases it can be you’ll contaminate your home brewed beer fermentation. Furthermore,
thhe insides of these brewibg buckets can certainly be scratched which cann provide an opportune place for bacteria to conceal and spoil your
microbrew.
Thirdly, the concentration of resveratrol iin powder determines the associated with emodin that’s used regarding additive.
While emodin is useful for health, adding because
an additive to reduce effectiveness of resveratrol powder is cnsideration to lead loosde bowels
and abdominal cramping etc.
The interviewer will spend his time (hopefully) looking at your heaad annd shoulders so
it is a choice between a superior quality jacket or bottoms, always focus
on getting really right. For men, a sober tie is usually called forr annd for
women, a neckline that isn’t in the least bit distracting end up being
our aim – you wnt to be useful the right reasons, all thijngs
considered.
Thhe bouncer turned actor Viin Diesel is another famous guy
that has generated Beard Scissors the bald look cool and neat.
He starred in films such as qucly and the Furious, XXX, and Pitch Black.
What ddo they do in fact? Lots of woomen have experimented with hair elimination creams in its place.
These epidermis epilatories very often will be fast as well ass beneficial.
However nearly every woman who has tried them has been less
than pleased associated with outcome. Special balms may eliminate some hair in query term, however since the creams loosen up at all to impair thhe actual hair foillicle, hair rregrows rapidly.
Any time simply doesn’t last for an extended time.
Whatt this means is more and more products end up being bought and used every single every
time the hair reappears, in order to not onky to aggravation, furthermore
more money spent. Ladies should hav a better response. One
that one is more high tech andd and longer enduring.
The answer iis electrolysis.
A compact and ideal kit for overnight or even for extended
travel, the Tweezerman Deluxe Men’s Grooming Kit comes along
with a tweezerette, metal fingernail clipper, beard shaver
(Tiffani), rfncluding a poocket nail file.
You make use of it tto buy a free trail for sixty days by
coming to the website on tthe hair removal device.
This is the perfect way tto view it whether it is workig or
nott because two months are a lot more than enough for your trial full stop.
The cost isn’t much if you have to buy it once and only will be requiredd
to replace the thermicon as well as buffers
wwhen they wear out. It also guarantees money to be able to
those customers who are not satisfied with this hair
rdmoval product by the triple guarantee system.
Chicken the particular of one of the most popular meats many people
eat for lunch. Have you ever given any resal consideration as to how theese animals
are processed before they obtaikn the supermarket? Many
processing vegetation iis pumping all inds of
steeroids into these meats to become able to alll of them bigger.
The accessories of a beard trimmer are most likely the most important part to appear before to buy.
You do not to be able to regret a model because it’s got some expensive accessory which you do not need, or maybe it doesn’t have eldment that you want
instead. For example, a person going in order tto your trimmer not mainly for trim Beard, however
for other associated with hair, choosae the ose and also thee ears?
A person definitely may for you tto look this has somee smaller heads tto assist clear these areas.
Another sighificant thing will be the presence a vacuum eradicate all the cut wild hair.
Your girlfriend may appreciate your help without making a
multitude in the sink! But accessories aren’t the only thing appear for in a trimmer.
Whho to help go through either of these ordeals
weekly? Well, the gooid thing is no one has to, because there another option called the laser tweezing and waxing treatment.
I really like this lace frontal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny8rUpI_98I, They’re so fashion and wonderful. The only downside is that We have fell a few occasions due to lack of traction.
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the
longer term and it is time to be happy. I’ve learn this publish and if I may I desire to counsel you few fascinating things or tips.
Perhaps you could write subsequent articles relating to this article.
I wish to learn even more issues about it!
Excellent post. I will be going through many of these issuds aas well..
a toujours été à la nuit que j’ai été molesté orthreatened, ou d’une certaine façon en danger ou dans la peur. Je ne l’ai pas encore vu theCount dans la lumière du jour. Peut-être qu’il dort quand d’autres se réveillent, ce he45may être éveillé pendant qu’ils dorment? Si seulement je pouvais entrer dans sa chambre! Butthere n’y a aucun moyen possible. La porte est toujours fermée, aucun moyen pour me.Yes, il existe un moyen, si l’on ose le prendre. Lorsque son corps a gonewhy un autre organisme ne peut pas aller? Je l’ai vu moi-même ramper de hiswindow. Pourquoi devrais-je pas l’imiter, et allez dans par sa fenêtre? Thechances sont désespérés, mais mon besoin est plus désespérée encore. Je risquais it.At le pire, il ne peut être que la mort, et une mort mans est pas un calfs, etle delà redouté peut encore être ouvert à moi. Dieu aide-moi dans ma tâche! Au revoir, Mina, si je ne. Adieu, mon
Glad to see that this site works well on my Droid , everything I want to do is functional. Thanks for keeping it up to date with the latest.
merrell outlet online http://www.merrelloutlet.online
That is my third time visiting this internet site. We are beginning a new initiative in the same class as this website. Your site provided us with beneficial information to work on. You’ve gotten performed a admirable job. The rationale why i like this put up and it is so informational and I’m gonna save it. One thing to say the Indepth analysis this post has is vastly remarkable.Nobody goes that further mile these days? Well Executed!!!
canada goose jackets on sale http://www.canadagoosesale.online
Hi!. I would like to have an online store using blogger and paypal. Any ideas how to do it? Could you please give me step by step instructions? I appreciate it. Thanks!.
Im a huge fan already, man. Youve done a brilliant job making sure that people understand where youre coming from. And let me tell you, I get it. huge stuff and I cant wait to check out more of your websites. What youve got to say is important and needs to be read.
pierre hardy high tops http://www.pierrehardyoutlet.online
What Firefox Extension can I get to download streaming videos from sites?
Pre http://cleaningboutique.ie/pre-clean.html
Is it okay to post some of this on my site if I include a backlink to this page?
where can i buy vibram shoes http://www.vibramfivefingers.online
haha the one who is posting the comments
belstaff jackets sale http://www.belstaffshop.online
Have you ever wondered who posts some of this stuff that you come across? The internet never used to be like that, recently though it has turned around. Do you agree?
coach outlet store online http://www.coachhandbagsnew2015.com
I amm no longer certain the place you are getting your information, but good topic.
I must spend a while finding out much more or figuring out more.
Thank you foor fantastic info I was in search
of this information for my mission.