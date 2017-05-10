Industrials in bullish form

HARARE – The local equities market’s mainstream industrial Index added 0.44 to close at 146.71 as spirits-maker AFDIS led the movers with a $0, 0500 gain to settle at $0, 6000.

Conglomerate Innscor added to yesterday’s gains, rising by $0, 0075 to $0, 4800 while RTG was up $0, 0009 to trade at $0, 0098.

Also trading in the black was CFI and telecoms giant Econet, which were each $0, 0005 higher at $0, 1255 and $0, 2005 respectively.

TSL was the only lame duck as it dropped $0, 0010 to end at $0, 2200.

African Sun, ART, Axia, Dawn and PPC traded unchanged at $0, 0125, $0, 0550, $0, 0790, $0, 0130 and $0, 6625 in that order.

The mining index was flat at 70.22. – BH24