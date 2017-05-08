ZSE sets up Fixed Income Board

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has established a Fixed Income Board to facilitate the operation of its recently reestablished debt market. The local bourse resumed the debt market last year, nearly two decades after it ceased operating. This is a platform for the listing and trading of fixed income or debt securities.

ZSE acting chief executive Mr Martin Matanda said the Fixed Income Board is aimed at assisting issuers to raise capital while giving investors a regulated platform to trade debt securities.

“Typical securities that can be listed and traded on that board include bonds and debentures,” said Mr Matanda by email.

“The debt market provides an alternative capital raising solution through a regulated and transparent platform for both private and public sectors.

“It also deepens the capital markets in terms of product offering and complements activity on the equities market by providing an alternative investment option for those exiting equities,” he said.

Fixed income securities do not perform well under hyper inflationary conditions, which was the case in Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium until adoption of the multi-currency system in 2009.

This resulted in a dearth in debt issuers during that period.

But since 1946, the local bourse had maintained a platform for listing and trading of debt securities until the late 1990s when there was a significant decline in debt instruments for listing.

“The adoption of the multi-currency environment stabilised the inflation conditions and hence issuers and investors are now confident to deal in fixed income securities,” said Mr Matanda.

The local bourse has already witnessed its first debt listing in the form of a $5 million note, the first tranche of the GetBucks bond issue that has a 11 percent yield.

Meanwhile, the market is now operating as per schedule following some technical glitches that were experienced during the week ending April 28 which caused disruptions to trading.

“The cause has been traced to the interface between the ZSE ATS and the central depository. In the meantime, ZSE, Chengetedzai and other respective vendors are working on completing a full analysis of the issue so that arrangements can be made to revert closely coupled arrangement after full testing in due course,” said Mr Matanda.